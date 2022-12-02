filming “Firefly Lane” reminded me of how much Hollywood has changed

Katherine Heigl, 44, says there’s a delicacy in Hollywood that didn’t exist before.

The Emmy-winning actor says it’s easier to express yourself without being called difficult.

She says “path of the fireflies“gave actors and showrunners freedom and helped focus her career.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Katherine Heigl. It has been edited for length and clarity.

When my success as an actress started, it was a shock. Yes, it was something I had always dreamed of, worked for and hoped for, but it’s been so long that the chances are not great.

So when it happened, I really had to adapt. I look at my 20-something self and think, “Yeah, girl, you’re a little ahead of yourself.” But I also pretty much agree that she was young. And she was really excited.

More than anything, I was relieved to have finally succeeded. The nature of the industry for many of us is that there are ups and downs. You could be really successful one minute, then the next minute it fades.

And it certainly did for me there was projects that didn’t work out as well as I hoped, and for a while I said yes to projects that didn’t necessarily fascinate me. I made choices based on my perceived success rather than my heart. I sacrificed time with my young children and I regret some of those sacrifices. I had to go through it all and learn.

It was probably when I turned 40 that I realized I had to define what success means to me, what I want it to look like, what I’m willing to give up for it, and what I am not. Once I established that, my career felt completely different: more comfortable, more stable, and more mine.

Hollywood is really different than it used to be

The industry has really changed since I started.

An example: For “Firefly Lane,” we had an intimacy coordinator on set, someone whose job it is to make sure the actors feel comfortable during intimate scenes. She would talk to the directors, the producers, whoever it was, and say, “That’s what they’ll do, and that’s what they won’t,” and then the actors won’t be asked anymore. I had never even heard of this before.

At first, I was kind of like, “Hey, I’ve been around the block a couple times, I don’t need that kind of attention. But then I was like, “Oh yeah! This is how it should be.” It was such a blessing.

I’ve had many, many instances where I’ve been pressured into doing something I’m not comfortable with.

It’s a complicated industry. There’s a lot of money involved, a lot of people involved, and a lot of opinions that are sometimes presented as facts, so it’s very hard to defend yourself when there’s no one to back you up. And you are often called difficult for doing so.

Compared to the beginning of my career, there is now a delicacy in Hollywood that did not exist. People are more delicate about how they ask for something and what they ask for.

I took it upon myself at some point to put a foot of honor on certain working conditions and Working hours. I am 44 years old. I’m tired. I can’t work crazy hours. And we shouldn’t have to do entertainment, not cure cancer or cure world hunger.

I think these battles are a bit easier than before. I have good hope for the young actresses who arrive that it will go even better for them.

The emergence of original content from streamers is pushing some of the change

Filming for a streamer is a totally different type of experience than filming for linear television. Instead of filming episode by episode, we filmed two episodes at a time. It was a bit confusing for “Firefly Lane” because we use a lot of time jumps, so not only are you bouncing between two different scripts on a daily basis and scene by scene, but you’re also bouncing between three decades.

Typically with studios you have your big script read, get all your studio notes, then you get all the network notes and producer notes, there’s a lot of input. I didn’t feel as much like working on a streaming show. Once they gave the green light, they just let you go. It could have been very different for Maggie Freeman, our show creator, but for me it felt like we were on our own. It was awesome. I think sometimes there can be too many cooks in the kitchen.

As a viewer, however, I also like streamers because I like to binge. I love when a bunch of episodes are thrown in at once so I can watch at my own pace. When it comes to my favorite shows on a network like HBO, I wait. I don’t watch it when it first comes out. I’m just like, “No, I’m going to be disciplined and not watch until all the episodes are watchable.”

I’m really pissed at Netflix for stunning the “Love is blindepisodes. I was like, ‘I want to see it all right now!’

‘Firefly Lane’ helped me focus on what I really want from my career

My favorite show right now is “from zeroon Netflix, featuring Zoe Saldaa. It shows those experiences and relationships we all know, but in such a beautifully realized way. I also thought “English” with Emily Blunt was just amazing.

“Steel Magnolias” is my favorite movie of all time, I can quote it. When I was very young, we had a family tragedy, like in the movie. So to see a story that deals with heartbreak and grief is told by actors so amazing with heart and humor made me feel less alone, I want to be able to do that as an actor too.

When I came across the “Firefly Lane” script, I was at a point in my career where I had no idea what was going to happen next. I had no plan. I was wondering, “What do you want to do, Katie? What direction do you want to take in your career? What kind of stories do you want to tell?”

It’s sad that it took me so long in my career to ask myself these questions. I had begun to realize that I needed to be clearer about what I wanted if I was going to devote so much time and energy and make sacrifices with my family.

I was in Toronto working on “Combinations” when I first got the “Firefly” script. I went to buy the book and read it between scenes on set, and I ended up in tears because I was so emotional and carried away by history.

There was everything I had decided I wanted in my next project: heart, love, exploration of grief and humor. I also love that it’s about women, it’s not a romance between lovers, it’s about two women and their lifelong love for each other as friends. I feel like this This is the kind of story I want to tell.

If you work in Hollywood and want to share your story, email Eboni Boykin-Patterson at [email protected]