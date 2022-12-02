‘Mashallah,’ see how fans reacted to SRK’s Umrah visuals

Bombay: Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been gaga since photos and videos of the superstar performing his first Umrah appeared online. For the uninitiated, the actor traveled to the holy city of Mecca on Thursday after wrapping his filming of Dunki in Jeddah.

A Bollywoods Badshah video was circulating the internet yesterday, in which he talked about how the Saudi government had helped him shoot his next movie and thanked them for their generous hospitality. Soon the video went viral and some fans started asking King Khan to perform the holy pilgrimage.

Later that evening, plenty of visuals of SRK in Makkah surfaced on social media, and fans were able to hold back the excitement of seeing their idol at the holy site and wishing him Allah to accept his Umrah. He received immense love from his fans around the world.

A user wrote: Not a single person is creating controversy about him and everyone wishes him love. No doubt it is in the heart of every person.

Here are some comments.

SRK once in an interview talked about doing Hajj but with his children Aryan and Souhana. And since then, his fans have been waiting for him since Aamir Khan and Dilip Kumar of Bollywood have already interpreted him.

Professionally, SRK will start shooting for his other action movie Jawan which will be released in 2024. Until then, he has his next movie Pathaan which is due out on January 25th and Dunki which will be released later in 2023.