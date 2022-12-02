Discover the favorite superfoods of Bollywood celebrities

We all wonder how Bollywood celebrities maintain their flawless body and skin all the time. No doubt, they have a team that works hard to make sure they look their best, but aside from that, they also indulge in age-preventing superfoods.

Superfoods are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, oils and antioxidants, which have incredible health benefits. Some of these superfoods may have a high price tag, while others may not. So read on to learn more about the most popular superfoods loved by Bollywood celebrities:

Alia Bhatt – Kokum (Malabar tamarind)

Just ask Alia Bhatt about her radiant skin and trim body, and she’ll point you to kokum. This pink drink is loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin C, citric acid, and vitamin B. Alia is as dedicated to her health as she is to her movies, and she loves to have kokum juice while she’s on a film set all the time. .

Kokum is widely used in the preparation of Konkan, Maharashtrian and Gujarati foods. It has weight loss properties due to its zero calorie content. The fruit of the kokum tree has powerful anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties. Thanks to its antioxidant and anti-aging properties, it can also be used as a hair and skin conditioner. Alia’s sorbet recipe only uses kokum, but you can combine it with coconut milk. Kokum contains vitamins and minerals such as potassium, manganese and magnesium. It is particularly rich in vitamin C, which wards off many diseases.

Sonam Kapoor – Quinoa

Sonam Kapoor has an enviable body and has topped best-dressed charts for a long, long time. So how does she look flawless all the time? The secret may lie in her high-protein quinoa diet. She’s also a huge fan of hummus and avocados, as well as this superfood.

Quinoa is loved by celebrities and everyday people alike for its health benefits. In addition to protein, it contains all nine essential amino acids, which is why it is popular with vegetarians and vegans. It is also a good source of fiber, magnesium and other nutrients. It helps regulate blood sugar and improve digestive health. Quinoa is a good source of magnesium, which can help improve nerve function and improve mood. The protein it contains helps build muscle and reduce the risk of disease, and the antioxidants help protect the body against free radical damage. Quinoa is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help improve heart health. It is gluten-free, so people with gluten sensitivity can enjoy it.

Malaika Arora – Goji Berries

Malaika Arora, the diva famous for her dewy skin and flawless figure, starts her day with yoga and consumes green smoothies to stay hydrated and satisfied. She has a goji berry smoothie, which she makes with acai, blueberries, Greek yogurt, coconut water, spirulina and, of course, goji berries.

Known as the “king of antioxidants”, goji berries are rich in vitamins A and C and minerals like potassium, iron and calcium. Vitamin A is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent diseases such as cancer and infections. Goji berries are known to originate from China and have been used as a herbal medicine for over 2000 years. They are available in India, but are very expensive. So, if you want to include this superfood in your diet, try growing your own goji berries at home. You can also buy goji berries and drink their juice neat or juice them, like Malaika does.

Sonali Bendre – Almonds

We all know Bollywood actress Sonali Bendres struggling with cancer and her recovery. She continues to share tips on how she boosted her immunity with fans on Instagram, where she mentions a smoothie that contains her favorite superfood, almonds. She has had this smoothie for two years and makes it with almonds, spinach, carrots, amla, fresh turmeric, ginger, berries, cinnamon and apples.

Almonds are one of the healthiest foods you can eat, and raw almonds are the best for your health. Apart from being rich in vitamin E, which is great for skin and hair, almonds are also rich in fatty acids which prevent heart disease and many other health problems. They are so versatile that you can eat them raw or roasted, add them to your meals, make them into smoothies, garnish salads, and make the ultimate desserts.

Bollywood stars have made us addicted to healthy eating habits, and we are also trying to incorporate the same. From goji berries to kokum, it’s easy to add these superfoods to our daily meals.