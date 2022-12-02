When Sajid Khan chose Akshay Kumar as ‘best actor’ over Shah Rukh Khan





Actor, comedian, host and director Sajid Khan has had a very vibrant career and with great popularity comes a heavy burden. The director made some of the poorest choices in his career that got him to where he is now. He’s been shrouded in controversy since the start of the #MeToo movement in India and he made some outrageous remarks before that, keep reading to find out. Before it all started, he entered the entertainment world with Doordarshans Main Bhi Detective and after that, in 1996, he hosted a musical countdown show Ikke Pe Ikka which was featured in the Limca Book Of Records. He is the brother of choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan and cousin of Farhan Akhter and Zoya Akhter. He made his acting debut with Jhoot Bole Kauwa Kate, which starred Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. He made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai, but rose to fame as a director after Heyy Babyy and the Housefull franchise. Both of these films had Akshay Kumar in mind and the two shared a close friendship at the time. In this throwback video posted on Reddit by the Bollywood Gossip Hub where Sajid Khan went on Koffee With Karan with Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh gave controversial answers during the rapid fire round. They came in the third season of the show which aired in 2011. The show is known for discussing the personal and professional lives of Bollywood celebrities, giving audiences a glimpse into their lives. Going back to the throwback video, where Karan asked the Housefull director a lot of questions to which he gave questionable answers. Amidst these questions, Karan asked Sajid, who is better actor, Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan? And Sajid Khan said, Akshay Kumar. He was there on the show with his Housefull cast, so it’s possible he’s going out of his way to promote his movie and his friend/actor. Follow the link to watch the video. KJo: If you were to hack into Farah Khan’s computer, what would you find? Sajid Khan: “Lots of shemales” of BollyBlindsNGOssip Sajid shared a good relationship with Khiladi but on the other hand, his sister Farah Khan had and still has a good relationship with Shah Rukh, although there was a bit of tension at that time and Farah took Akshay for her movie Tees Maar Khan which came out in 2010. In this video, he also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an overrated director and his movie Guzaarish is also overrated. In 2018, after becoming embroiled in the MeToo case and with nearly nine actresses coming out and sharing their stories, Sajid was dropped from the Housefull franchise and has since been away from the industry. As he is currently one of the contestants of the Colors Bigg Boss 16 reality show. For more news and stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read:Sajid Khan once again accused of sexual misconduct by Sheela Priya Seth who revealed Bigg Boss 16 contestant asked him to massage her breasts every day Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

