Guide #63: How Vomiting Became Hollywood’s Favorite Party Trick | Culture

A little content warning before moving forward: This newsletter, or at least its first part, contains a LOT of mentions of vomiting. So if you are emetophobic or trying to enjoy your lunch in peace, you can scroll down to the Take Five section about a third into this email.

A few months ago, I received an email from a reader named Valerie. I can’t believe almost every show has puking characters, she wrote. I’m lucky not to throw up just hearing someone throw up. I thought about inviting some friends over to play a shooting game every time someone vomits. We drink so much that we end up throwing up.

I hadn’t really noticed the trend until Valerie pointed it out, but since she did, TV and film seem to be coming up (sorry) with new examples almost daily. Look, there’s Connor Swindells rushing off a balcony on SAS Rogue Heroes. Oh, and there’s Will Sharpe over the bowl after an intense night on The White Lotus. Oh and there’s a kid happily projecting himself into another kid’s face on Netflix’s Wednesday. There’s Ana de Armas throwing herself straight into the camera herself in Blonde. Yellowjackets, in addition to featuring endless vomit scenes, even includes a quick shot of a sick person in its opening credits (now there’s motivation to hit that intro skip button). Oh, and don’t forget that famous horror show in Euphoria.

None of the above, however, could hold a sick bag at the most nausea-inducing moment in 2022. above). Those familiar with the work of stlunds will guess that things don’t go so well, and that’s literally the case in a scene where the guests encounter extremely choppy waters in the middle of a sumptuous, multi-course meal. The 15-minute communal vomiting scene that follows is not for the faint of heart, but deserves props for his impressive technique, as well as the actor responsible for doing most of the reservation. (It proves she is naturalhaving performed over 100 performances on stage where she was instructed to vomit).

Anyone who’s seen a John Waters movie will know that on-screen vomiting isn’t an entirely new phenomenon. But it’s striking how ubiquitous it seems to be in 2022. In the real world, for most of us at least, vomiting is thankfully occasional. But in movies and TV, it seems to be practically every day. (Hollywood might want to book a GP appointment).

So why is there so much vomiting in movies and on TV? Perhaps the simplest reason is its effectiveness. A vomiting scene is often sudden, shocking, and visceral, but not in a way that would get you slapped on the knuckles by censors like the spilling of other bodily fluids. There are no BBFC warnings for light vomiting scenes, the same way there would be for sex, swearing or violence.

Plus, vomiting serves as a direct and useful short-cut for excesses of all kinds. Its victims are usually people who live life to the extreme: indulge themselves too much; pushing their body to the limit; respond to intense levels of stress or shock. In Triangle of Sadness it is used as a blunt instrument to comment on rapacious greed: guests continue to force their luxurious meal even as they reject it.

For all its metaphorical effectiveness, you wonder if the amount of gastrointestinal episodes dampens the impact a bit. You can practically time your watch, and its shock factor has long since turned into weary resignation. It became a lazy trope, a dramatic dry heave.

So in 2023, hopefully film and TV can find a way to settle its stomach a bit and tone down the whisper. At least for the sake of Valerie and this drinking game.

