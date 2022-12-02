Adivi Sesh said no to 8 Bollywood movies after ‘Major’





Adivi Sesh news: Adivi Sesh is a popular face not only in the Telugu industry but also among Hindi audiences after his latest movie, “Major”, which received tremendous reception. Adivi Sesh will now play another interesting role as a KD cop in HIT: The Second Case. READ ALSO : ‘Bhediya’s Box Office Collection Will Blow Your Mind, Collects 42 Crores On Day 7 In a recent interview, he revealed that he said no to 8 Bollywood movies because he had his hands full of several new projects in Tollywood. He went on to say that he denied these films because he had other commitments to make and Adivi needed to start work immediately. Although he wanted to be in some Bollywood movies, he was so busy with his schedule that he couldn’t say yes to movies. He also added saying that he missed those golden opportunities but had no choice as his films lined up one after another. Now talking about his professional front, he will be seen working in HIT 2 which features Adivi as a cool cop KD in the Homicide Squad. The film has Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is financing the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema. ALSO READ: ‘Warning 2’: Prince Kanwaljit Singh Writes Special Note for Gippy Grewal as Film Goes to Ground

