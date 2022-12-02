All the Times Bollywood Movies Weren’t Mentally Health Sensitive





Mental health is a critical topic to address, especially in movies as it creates an impact on huge masses. While a few notable Hindi films have spared no effort to touch on the crucial nuances of serious mental health issues, there are a few that have missed the point entirely. Although these movies became popular with audiences for different reasons, we couldn’t help but notice the glaring mistakes they made in portraying mental health issues. 4 Bollywood movies that went painfully wrong with mental health issues 1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa T-Series Movies Although the film is still remembered for its humor quotient and the presence of Akshay Kumars, the root of Avanis’ (Vidya Balan) condition is believed to be a severe mental disorder, dissociative identity disorder . The climactic scene where the final cure for the disorder is claimed to be hypnosis as well as the ultimate turning point where a trick leads Avanis’ personality, Manjulika, to believe she’s achieved her goal is disconcerting on many levels. DID is a complex mental illness that requires comprehensive clinical care. On that note, the film simply overshadows the seriousness of the mental health issue and is misleading. 2. Anjaana Anjaani Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Anjaana Anjaani is not the first movie where the sanity of being suicidal is exploited for romance. While the film positively tried to focus on the topic of suicide and how it can be alleviated, it completely missed the mark by depicting that all you need is true love to feel less down. Getting rid of suicidal thoughts requires proper medical intervention and is not something that can be solved with the help of your partner, family, friends or other loved ones. 3. Krazzy 4 FilmKraft Productions It’s safe to point to the problematic aspects of this film with its name. Krazy 4. A film, led by protagonists with serious mental health issues such as schizophrenia, obsessive compulsive disorder, selective mutism and intermittent explosive disorder, should certainly not contain any connotation or variation of the word crazy in its title. Downplaying these mental illnesses, the film was sold as a comedy. Needless to say, we were grateful it didn’t become a blockbuster. 4. Hasee Toh Phasee Ghost Movies, Dharma Productions In Hasee Toh Phasee,Character of Parineeti Chopras, Meeta, has anxiety issues for which she resorts to pills and weird habits like eating toothpaste. His character is called Pagal or abnormal several times in the film, which is absolutely unacceptable. In a country where mental health issues are conveniently and aptly boxed into terms such as Pagal or abnormal, films like these dangerously perpetuate this mentality. Tell us in the comments if you’ve watched any other Hindi movies that abused mental health issues. Social and main image credit: T-Series Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

