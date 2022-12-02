Connect with us

Entertainment

First Fridays and the Christmas Parade make a festive combo

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


Santa and Mrs. Claus ride a Columbia Fire and Rescue motor down East 7th Street marking the end of the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Staff photo by Mike Christen)

The holidays have officially arrived this weekend as Columbia celebrates its 36th annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting, as well as festive First Fridays and more.

1. Columbia Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

The new 40-foot Christmas tree stands tall and illuminated during the first Night of Light lighting ceremony for the new Christmas tree in Columbia Courthouse Plaza on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Columbia will ring in the holiday season with its 36th Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in the Town Center Square this Saturday.

The festivities, presented by Columbia Main Street Corporation, are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, beginning with the parade and ending with the tree lighting, which is expected to take place around 7:15 p.m.

The annual event will once again be hosted by Blair Garner, national radio personality and founder of The Mulehouse. Music will also be provided by this year’s featured artist, “The Swanky South Crooner” Makky Kaylor.

Known as

We are excited about this year’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony,” said Kelli Messmer Johnson, Main Street Manager and Event Organizer.

We are planning another great year of festive floats with the added incentive of cash prizes awarded at the tree lighting ceremony. Johnson added that I’m also thrilled to share that Columbia Main Street Corporation has purchased a new 3-D star topper that will debut at the tree lighting ceremony. You’ll definitely want to bring the whole family for that Christmas pageant in your hometown.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2022/12/01/things-to-do-first-fridays-and-christmas-parade-columbia-tn/69682982007/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: