Entertainment
First Fridays and the Christmas Parade make a festive combo
The holidays have officially arrived this weekend as Columbia celebrates its 36th annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting, as well as festive First Fridays and more.
1. Columbia Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
Columbia will ring in the holiday season with its 36th Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in the Town Center Square this Saturday.
The festivities, presented by Columbia Main Street Corporation, are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, beginning with the parade and ending with the tree lighting, which is expected to take place around 7:15 p.m.
The annual event will once again be hosted by Blair Garner, national radio personality and founder of The Mulehouse. Music will also be provided by this year’s featured artist, “The Swanky South Crooner” Makky Kaylor.
We are excited about this year’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony,” said Kelli Messmer Johnson, Main Street Manager and Event Organizer.
We are planning another great year of festive floats with the added incentive of cash prizes awarded at the tree lighting ceremony. Johnson added that I’m also thrilled to share that Columbia Main Street Corporation has purchased a new 3-D star topper that will debut at the tree lighting ceremony. You’ll definitely want to bring the whole family for that Christmas pageant in your hometown.
2. First Fridays
Ahead of Saturday’s festivities, Columbia will celebrate its first Fridays in December, with plenty of opportunities for shopping, live music, and great food.
First Friday events typically run from 5-8 p.m., with select stores staying open late, as well as holiday sales and more.
A First Fridays Family Zone, hosted by Rolling Hills Church, will be located in the parking lot off East 5th Street. The area will include inflatables, games and light snacks available.
3. Visit the historic Maury Christmas house
The holidays have many traditions, especially in a historic town like Columbia, inviting locals to visit and visit many of its historic homes at this time of year.
This year’s attractions will include three historic churches, three private residences and a museum.
The other three sites are the home of President James K. Polk, historic Elm Springs, and the Athenaeum Rectory, all of Columbia.
To visit only the three sites mentioned above, it would cost more than $30. However, during this special weekend, a ticket to visit all ten tourist sites costs only $25.
The annual home visitation is a Maury County tradition that dates back to the 1950s. Proceeds from the tour benefit the ongoing restoration and operations of the Athenaeum Rectory, built in 1835.
Tickets are available at Elm Springs, the Maury County Visitor Center, and tour headquarters (the Athenaeum). For more information, please visit maurychristmas.org or call (931) 797-3316.
4. Watershed Holiday Farm Bazaar
The Watershed Public Theater will kick off its holiday events this weekend by hosting its annual Holiday Farm Bazaar.
The event will take place over two days at 150 Schoolhouse Road in Summertown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Shop among multiple vendors selling unique handcrafted gifts, clothing, books, candy, and more. Food and drinks will also be served throughout the day.
A percentage of all sales will be donated to benefit Watershed’s mission to bring high-end local theater to Columbia.
5. Live Entertainment
Chief Smiley Ricks & The C-Town Special will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Stranger Than Fiction will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
Black Hole Sons will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Rory Feek will host another of his popular home concerts at his Hardison Mill Concert Hall, 4544 Highway 431, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50 and are available at www.RoryFeek.com.
Kristin Larkin will perform at Twisted Copper Brewing Company, 107 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Classic Vinyl 931 will perform at Cypress Barn at Miller Lake, 5176 Miller Lake in Culleoka, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Dinner and Dance event is for ages 18 and up only, with check-in at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m., followed by music at 7 p.m. The cost is $65 per person.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
