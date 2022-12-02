Kanye West says I love Hitler in anti-Semitic rant on Alex Jones Daily Press show





Kanye West repeatedly praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for doing the right things in a shocking new anti-Semitic rant Thursday with far-right media host Alex Jones. Inexplicably wearing a face mask all over his head, the superstar rapper who met former President Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes last month left no doubt how he feels about Jews. I see good things about Hitler, West said on the Jones Infowars show. The Jews are not going to tell me: you cannot say out loud that this person has already done something good. I’m done with that. I love Hitler, added West. West, who goes by the name Ye, repeated the hateful duck that powerful Jews control the media, including the news and music industries. The Jewish media gave us the impression that the Nazis and Hitler never offered us anything of value in the world, West said. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news The rapper emulated Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu by pulling out a butterfly net and unleashing another shameful volley of hateful rhetoric about Jews. Using a high-pitched voice to mimic Netanyahu, West said: We have to control the history books, we have to control the banks, we have to kill people. The hate spewed by West made Jones rather reasonable by comparison, although the right-wing extremist smiled at his jokes and made his own anti-Semitic remarks. Most Jews are great people, Jones said. [But] I agree that there is a Jewish mafia. Trump did not immediately respond to the shocking new outburst from West, whom he claims is a friend. The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate refused to apologize for inviting West and Fuentes to a private dinner two nights before Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump claimed the dinner was good because neither West nor Fuentes made racist or anti-Semitic remarks to the face.

