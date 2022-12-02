7 Bollywood actresses who prove age is no barrier to setting fashion trends

They say age is no barrier when you are confident. Our favorite Bollywood actors not only need to work on their craft, but also on their fitness and lifestyle to look good and stay relevant to their fans.

There are actresses of yesteryear in Bollywood who have been able to not only stay stunning but also keep up with all the latest fashion trends. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, and Tabu have been in the industry for decades, but their fashion sense is still strong and doesn’t falter even when we see them off screen. They remain crowd favorites for their acting skills and fashion statements. Even today, they haven’t backed down from setting fashion trends and giving everyone a run for their money.

Here are our top picks of Bollywood actresses who are our favorites because of their killer fashion trends

1. Timeless beauty, Madhuri Dixit

Strong and beautiful in her 55th year, this Bollywood diva still has fans swooning over her. She was one of the leading actresses of the 80s and 90s and made her last appearance in the OTT space. She loves to glam and pose on the ramp and is often spotted with her family on a casual day out. During a recent promotion for her latest OTT release, she wore a three-piece floral lehenga that was a mix of ethnic and modern and set a fashion trend. Even when she disappears from our screens for a while, her fashion game remains relevant.

2. The dream girl, Hema Malini

Would you believe us if we told you that the girl of our dreams turned 74 this year? Well, she was and continues to be unstoppable. It’s a solo show because she’s starred in over 50 movies, produced a few, is an avid ballet dancer, and is also a successful politician. While being a complete superheroine, her fashion game hasn’t dropped one iota. Hema Malini has always been in the spotlight and was recently spotted at the airport. She is usually dressed in casual clothes or traditional sarees that turn heads in both directions.

3. Evergreen, Tabu

This gorgeous woman is over 50 and still graces us with her magnetic beauty and aura. She’s always wowed us with her on-screen performances, but her off-camera looks are no less. She is still seen as the stylish personality that she is and dresses that way too. The Tabus fashion statement is all about elegance in simplicity. She is mostly seen in classic ethnic outfits or stylish designer clothes that always make our jaws drop!

4. The Ageless Beauty, Neena Gupta

With over four decades in the industry, Neena Gupta has been a treat to watch both on and off screen. She has always been beautiful and entertained us with her brilliant acting in versatile roles. She recently relaunched her career in Bollywood and thank goodness she is giving us some serious fashion goals. She was most recently seen on the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, and to be honest, one favorite look isn’t enough. Whether it’s a bright yellow chiffon saree or a three-piece semi-casual professional suit, she wears everything like a fashion diva!

5. The Girl Next Door, Neetu Kapoor

Despite being surrounded by a family of Bollywood biggies, this yesteryear actress can’t be dull. She was always seen as the girl next door and a trailblazer for every girl of her time. She recently returned to cinemas and the spotlight and we’re glad she’s back. With her film hitting theaters, she was spotted at red carpet events, reality shows and promotions and she looked like a complete fashionista. With over 100 films behind her, she is a fashion icon for women of all ages.

6. Queen of Hearts, Sharmila Tagore

Considered one of the most beautiful women in Bollywood of the 70s, this veteran actor stole many hearts at the time. Her fashion game was always stylish and brought something new to the screen. Whether it’s a chiffon saree, a pantsuit or a two-piece, this beauty has always been fashion-forward. She had the guts to set fashion trends no other actor could, and nearly half a century later, it’s all coming back to the screen. Now, she is seen at events draped in sophisticated sarees and spotted in casual wear and she always shatters all the fashion trends.

7. The magnificent Shefali Shah

This Bollywood actress has pleasantly surprised us time and time again with her outstanding acting. It is impossible to say that she is almost 50 years old, considering that she maintains herself and continues to set fashion trends. She has recently set the OTT scene on fire with her appearances in movies like Darlings and web series like Delhi Crime. That’s not all. She also ignited us with her photos on social networks where she wears a monochrome sari with a belt and a retro blouse. She sets fashion trends for everyone to follow.

This was one of the hardest lists for us to curate because there are so many fashionistas who set fashion trends, but these are our top picks! The fashion game of these Bollywood actresses is to follow!

Photo: Instagram/Taboo; Featured Celebrities