Frank Vallelonga Jr., Green Book actor and NJ restaurateur, found dead; man accused of hiding body

Frank Vallelonga Jr., a former Bergen County restaurateur who had a role in the Oscar-winning film Green Book, was found dead in the Bronx, reports the New York Times.

Vallelonga, 60, was the son of Sopranos actor Tony Lip, aka Frank Anthony Vallelonga, and the brother of Oscar-winning Green Book screenwriter Nick Vallelonga. He previously owned Tony Lips Italian Restaurant & Pizza in Franklin Lakes.

Frank Vallelonga’s body has been found Nov. 28 outside a sheet metal shop on Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, The Times reports.

After surveillance footage showed Vallelongas’ body being dumped there, police charged Bronx man Steven Smith, 35, with hide a corpse, according to the report. Police say the car Smith was driving, from which he unloaded Vallelonga’s body, belongs to Nick Vallelonga, who told authorities that Smith did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

Smith was also charged with grand theft of vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the Times report.

Smith told police he did not know Frank Vallelonga and learned of the body after a woman told him Vallelonga overdosed in the car.

This guy was already dead, Smith told police. He overdosed. I have nothing to do with it.

Police identified the body as Vallelonga on Thursday after officers responded to a 911 call early Monday reporting an unconscious man on the street. Authorities described Vallelonga as homeless, according to the Times report. His body showed no signs of trauma. The medical examiner conducts an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Green Book, which won the 2019 Oscar for Best Picture, was co-written by 63-year-old Nick Vallelonga, who won the Oscar for Best Screenplay alongside director Peter Farrelly and co-screenwriter Brian Hayes Currie.

Lip Frank and Nicks’ father played mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. He died in 2013 at the age of 82.

The Vallelongas grew up in Paramus after moving with their family from the Bronx when they were younger.

Before acting in various films, Lip worked as a bouncer at New York’s Copacabana nightclub. Nick based Green Book on his father’s relationship with black pianist Don Shirley, who hired Lip as a bodyguard and driver on a trip to Jim Crow South in 1962.

Viggo Mortensen plays Lip in the controversial film and Mahershala Ali plays Shirley. Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role.

Frank Vallelonga had a small role in Green Book as Tony Lips’ brother Rudy (Nick and Frank’s real-life uncle). He was also a background cast member in a 2004 episode of The Sopranos and appeared alongside Nick in the 2021 film The birthday cake.

To prepare for Green Book, Mortensen visited the Frank Vallelongas restaurant in Franklin Lakes and dined with the Vallelongas, the actor told NJ Advance Media in 2018.

Frank Vallelonga shared family stories with NJ Advance Media ahead of the movies’ release and gave a restaurant tour (see video above). His voice cracked as he explained that the business was a tribute to his father.

My dad loved to eat and he loved to eat everything, Vallelonga said, mentioning how Mortensen’s healthy appetite in the film was very relevant. He loved the food, the dessert, the ice cream, he ate it all. He was probably one of the biggest eaters I’ve ever seen. It was amazing. . . every time we went to get hot dogs, he ate nine, 10 hot dogs and (said) me and my brother, don’t tell your mom, we have to go home for dinner. He loved everything… he loved life.

Lip became an actor after playing a henchman for Emilio Le Loup Barzini (Richard Conte) in The Godfather (1972).

Vallelonga pointed to photos of Lip with various Sopranos stars displayed on the wall of his restaurant. He also highlighted photos of his father posing with a series of big-name actors Telly Savalas, Mickey Rourke, Johnny Depp from his Copa days and movies like Donnie Brasco (1997) where he often played Mafia brass. or tough guys.

Besides his brother Nick, Deadline reports that Franck Vallelonga is survived by his wife, Angela, and son, Frank.

