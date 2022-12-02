Hollywood books to read





Here is the first paragraph of the finished product polished by Sternfeld, no doubt, but naked with real desperation: Long before I was anything or anyone, I was a drug addict. It was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me. In my mid-twenties, I was on the verge of being rejected, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never had the chance to be anything else. But by the grace of God, I’m still here. Williams died of a drug overdose in his Brooklyn apartment at the age of 54, before publication. After which every sentence of this now depressing and hectic self-accounting must be read backwards to find the clues, the feints, the excuses, the highs of success and the lows of setbacks of a man who was both an uncommon entertainer and a common drug addiction statistic. Nurture did not favor it. As Williams recounts, when he was growing up in Brooklyn, his parents argued, his father separated, his mother’s influence on him was suffocating, she thwarted all of his artistic urges, and his sexuality troubled him. In his senior year of high school, he smoked crack. From then on, his story is jumbled up: he was a model, he was a substitute dancer, he was in rehab, he was partying. He was lacerated in a bar fight at the age of 25, resulting in the assertive scar that has made his handsome face memorable in other HBO dramas as well, including Boardwalk Empire. Playing Omar was a high, and the characters’ deaths were devastating for the real man. He wanted to give back to his community and speak to vulnerable young people about his difficult journey. This book gives back in the worst possible way. In early 2017, on and off until 2019, New York writer DT Max conducted five lengthy interviews with Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) in hopes of writing a magazine profile of the famed composer and lyricist. The Hook was to be a musical that Sondheim was working on at the end of his life. We may never know why the project was such a personal struggle for the artist. But it was, it failed, and Sondheim withdrew his interest in participating in the profile. Besides, we may never know and why should we? the real state of his health and the real discomforts and decreases of a man who is heading towards the age of 90.

