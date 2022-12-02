“Freddy” Star Kartik Finally Breaks Silence On Bollywood Vs South Debate: Only 4 Movies Worked

Almost all the actors talked about the Bollywood vs South debate which has been going on for a long time now and almost all the actors gave the same diplomatic response: “You shouldn’t differentiate between Hindi films and South Indian films because they come under all from Indian Cinema But with a recent statement, Kartik Aaryan seems to differ as he might have another opinion on this ongoing debate.



instagram kartikaaryan

Recently, while promoting his latest release freddyKartik was talking to Koimoi and when asked about his take on the ongoing discourse of Bollywood films versus South Indian films, Kartik said: Down four films will be in progress. The statement he made was about South Indian movies, which made a lot of money at the box office. Obviously Kartik was talking about RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa and PS 1 which were the all-time blockbuster movies of that year.

He also added, These are good movies that work. It’s an Indian film that works or it doesn’t. This discussion has been going on for a long time and now the lines have become blurred. Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made a large number.



instagram kartikaaryan

Karthik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the first and one of the few blockbuster movies of 2022 and despite a tough condition for theaters, the movie attracted audiences and made over 200 crores.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan signed some of the biggest films to come such Hera Pheri 3, in which he replaced superstar Akshay Kumar.



akshaykumar twitter

Kartik is busy with the promotions of his latest release freddy and his next Shehzada, which is the official remake of Allu Arjuns Ala Vaikuntha Purramuloo and is going to be some dramatic action.

THE SOURCE: Indian Express