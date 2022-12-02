Entertainment
“Freddy” Star Kartik Finally Breaks Silence On Bollywood Vs South Debate: Only 4 Movies Worked
Almost all the actors talked about the Bollywood vs South debate which has been going on for a long time now and almost all the actors gave the same diplomatic response: “You shouldn’t differentiate between Hindi films and South Indian films because they come under all from Indian Cinema But with a recent statement, Kartik Aaryan seems to differ as he might have another opinion on this ongoing debate.
Recently, while promoting his latest release freddyKartik was talking to Koimoi and when asked about his take on the ongoing discourse of Bollywood films versus South Indian films, Kartik said: Down four films will be in progress. The statement he made was about South Indian movies, which made a lot of money at the box office. Obviously Kartik was talking about RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa and PS 1 which were the all-time blockbuster movies of that year.
He also added, These are good movies that work. It’s an Indian film that works or it doesn’t. This discussion has been going on for a long time and now the lines have become blurred. Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made a large number.
Karthik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the first and one of the few blockbuster movies of 2022 and despite a tough condition for theaters, the movie attracted audiences and made over 200 crores.
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan signed some of the biggest films to come such Hera Pheri 3, in which he replaced superstar Akshay Kumar.
Kartik is busy with the promotions of his latest release freddy and his next Shehzada, which is the official remake of Allu Arjuns Ala Vaikuntha Purramuloo and is going to be some dramatic action.
THE SOURCE: Indian Express
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/123635-kartik-aaryan-breaks-silence-on-bollywood-vs-south-debate-says-chaar-filmein-chali-hongi-while-freddy-promotion.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Freddy” Star Kartik Finally Breaks Silence On Bollywood Vs South Debate: Only 4 Movies Worked
- ULEZ extension: Boris Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio clash over London’s climate policy
- Hollywood books to read
- Fashion has become soft and squishy, which is a comfort in difficult times | Fashion
- Pickleball Bermuda Bash starts on Saturday
- When Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone openly said ‘I don’t do cameos’: Flashback
- Indonesia earthquake displaces 73,000 people – Mission Network News
- Bollywood actor and biker Amit Sadh brings home a brand new Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure bike
- Canadian golf great Mike Weir closes the day on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Why abandoning zero Covid is Xi Jinping’s best chance of averting catastrophe
- Jokowi to KPU: Be careful, technical questions can become political
- Gujarat – Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes campaign in Gujarat and addresses 31 rallies