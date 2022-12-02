‘Emancipation’ producer slammed after walking with photo – The Hollywood Reporter

Joey McFarland, the Oscar-nominated producer who once made headlines for his role in the 1MDB embezzlement scandal, is once again stirring controversy. At Emancipation Premiering Wednesday, McFarland turned heads as she walked the red carpet with the original photograph that inspired the film, one showing the scarred back of a man known as Peter who escaped slavery.

On the mat, McFarland told reporters he curated and owned a collection of 19th-century photos of African Americans, citing his “love of history.”

“They have been so poorly preserved, preserved and protected. And so over the past two decades, I’ve researched and acquired as many forgotten and lost photos as possible,” McFarland said. The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday. The one that struck him the most, he says, was the photograph known as The scourged back. In interviews, he showed the photo, and in a video circulating online, he said he brought it so that a “piece of Peter” would be with him at the premiere.

On social media, critics were quick to question why these Civil War-era artifacts were in his personal collection rather than a museum. Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Black List, shared a long thread apparently questioning the decision and wondering if McFarland, who said he would donate his collection when he died, was talking about it in order to increase the value of his collection.

Joey McFarland Staff courtesy

“Why do you own the photograph? Why did you bring it to a movie premiere if the intention is to preserve it with respect? You wanted ‘a piece of Peter’ here? Do you collect souvenirs from slaves that will be given away when you die? What are you doing while waiting? So many questions”, Leonard tweetedapparently passing compare to a producer of a superhero movie walking the carpet with a rare comic in hopes of increasing its value.

April Reign, who created #OscarsSoWhite, noted with, “disgustwhich McFarland had tagged his collection on Instagram #McFarlandCollection and began posting after Emancipation envelope.

“So many people look at this photo and use it as an emblem of slavery,” McFarland said. THR of the photo inspiring the film. “He’s a human being. What is his story ? Who is his family? What happened to him? So for me it was a deep dive. I hired a lot of historians; we went deep into the archives and found its identity, we found its backstory, we pieced it together.

Emancipation stars Will Smith as Peter, directed by Antoine Fuqua. William N. Collage wrote the screenplay.

The producer, who described himself on Wednesday night as also a “filmmaker, writer, amateur historian and passionate curator of truth”, said he saw the subject of the image as a hero and a warrior, not a a victim.

“We don’t need to ignore, hide or cover up the past. We must protect it. We must protect these scars, these wounds; we need to display them fully so that we don’t make the same mistakes again,” McFarland continued. “We need to organize the stories, the photographs, the story before it’s lost forever. This is part of my mission.

McFarland has been embroiled in controversy in the past. He was implicated in the 1MDB scandal, in which billions were diverted from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund by Malaysian businessman Jho Low.

Low used some of his embezzled money to get close to Hollywood stars and personalities, including Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio. Through Hilton, he befriended McFarland, who later worked as a party planner, and helped fund his film producer aspirations, partnering him with Riza Aziz so the two could launch Red Granite Productions and produce the wolf of Wall Street, which was funded by Low’s stolen millions. Aziz now faces legal action in Malaysia, while his father-in-law, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption. Red Granite finally settled the embezzlement case with the US government in 2018 for $60 million, while in 2019 the government seized tens of millions of accounts traced to McFarland, who also returned millions of works of art that Low had given him.

McFarland, who has never been charged with a crime, earned an Oscar nomination for The The wolf of Wall Streetand also produced the Christian Bale star Out of the oven and daddy’s house.

McFarland did not respond to a request for additional comment.

—Alex Ritman contributed to this story.