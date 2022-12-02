Paul Hollywoods sumptuous festive log





Friday, December 2 10:24 a.m. Paul Hollywoods in the kitchen baking one of our favorite holiday treats – the Yule Log! Putting his stamp on the perfect party pudding, Paul will add a splash of orange liqueur to really take this seasonal classic to the next level. It’s guaranteed to look impressive on any table this Christmas. Christmas log Recipe from Paul Bake’s new book Servings: 10 Ingredients For the base: A little vegetable oil, to grease the mold 150g dark chocolate (45% cocoa), broken into small pieces 6 large eggs, separated 150 q caster sugar, plus extra for dusting 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, sifted For the filling: 400 ml fresh cream A dash of orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau *Optional buttercream or ganache topping below* For the chocolate buttercream: 270 g butter at room temperature 400g icing sugar 270 g dark chocolate (45% cocoa), melted For the ganache: 400ml double cream 400g dark chocolate (45% cocoa) To finish: Icing sugar, for dusting Orange chocolate, to grate Method 1. Heat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan oven/Gas 6. Line the bottom and sides of a 39 x 27 cm Swiss roll pan with parchment paper and brush the paper with oil. 2. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Let cool slightly. 3. Using an electric whisk, beat the egg yolks and sugar together in a bowl until thick and creamy. Gently fold the cooled chocolate into the egg mixture. 4. Add cocoa powder and stir until combined. 5. In another clean bowl, whisk egg whites until stiff. Gently stir a large spoonful into the chocolate mixture to lighten it, then gently fold in the remaining beaten egg whites. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until the sponge cake is risen and just firm to the touch. 6. Unmold the baked biscuit on a sheet of baking paper sprinkled with caster sugar and carefully remove the baking paper. Cover the sponge with a clean, damp cloth and let cool completely. 7. To make the buttercream, melt the chocolate (as above) and let cool slightly. 8. Beat the butter and icing sugar together in a bowl until smooth, add the cooled melted chocolate and mix well to combine. 9. If you choose to make a ganache filling instead. Heat the cream until it simmers. Stir in the finely chopped chocolate. Stir until smooth and shiny. Leave to cool then refrigerate until partially set. Use it to decorate the cake. 10. Remove the damp cloth from the cooled sponge and drizzle the orange liqueur evenly over the surface. Whip the cream into soft peaks then spread it evenly over the sponge cake, almost to the edges 11. Roll up the sponge with the long side towards you, using the paper to help you. 12. Cut a slice diagonally from one end. Place the roll on a serving plate and secure the slice so that it looks like a branch. Using a palette knife, spread the buttercream over the chocolate log, leaving the ends uncovered. Use a fork to score lines and create a bark effect. Place in the fridge until ready to serve. 13. Just before serving, dust the chocolate log with icing sugar and sprinkle with grated orange chocolate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/thismorning/articles/paul-hollywoods-scumptious-festive-yule-log The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos