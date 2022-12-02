Entertainment
Review: Will Smith-directed ‘Emancipation’ is an action-thriller
It is with relief that Antoine Fuquas Emancipation, starring Will Smith as a runaway slave in Civil War-era Louisiana, is not, at least traditionally speaking, an Oscar-winning film.
Despite the film’s significant historical context, its awards schedule, and its inevitable connection to the Oscars ceremony last March, the slap site, Emancipation is not quite the solemn prestige image with which one might easily confuse it. It’s an action thriller.
Fuqua, a stalwart genre filmmaker, created something with less in common than an extremely piercing drama like 12 Years a Slave, and instead made a film more akin to a gritty survival actor, a chase movie. which draws its power less from psychological realism and more from a brutal B-movie construction. Immersed in the desperate but cunning escape of Peter (Smith), Emancipation is a straightforward parable of black resistance and spiritual perseverance.
This approach makes Emancipation, which debuts Friday in theaters and premieres Dec. 9 on Apple TV+, something distinct from many recent big-screen treatments of slavery and also more superficial. Fuquas’ film is often harrowing and gripping, but also less nuanced and too confined to genre conventions than its real-life protagonist deserves.
Peter, whose name was Gordon according to many accounts, was a key but also little-known historical figure. In March 1863, he escaped from a plantation in Louisiana. Ten days later, after a flight of more than 40 miles, it reached the Union army stationed in Baton Rouge. There, a photograph was taken of him sitting in a chair with his bare back mutilated by a crisscrossing of scars facing the camera. Gordon then joined the Union Army, but photography, known as Whipped Peter, became one of the most iconic portraits of the barbarity of slavery and helped fuel abolitionist movements in the North.
Emancipation, written by William N. Collage, takes those few facts and expands Peters’ story. Fuqua, who drains the film almost in black and white almost entirely in color, gave Peter some familiar hints of family and faith. Peter, here portrayed as a Haitian with a Creole accent, is torn from his family to be sent to help build a railroad for the Confederates. His constant goal is to find his wife (Charmaine Bingwa) and his children. With an unwavering belief in God, Peter’s torturous journey takes on biblical dimensions. The violence surrounding him and other enslaved men is so great that the monochrome swamps of Louisiana turn into a metaphorical desert. Where is God? asks a man. He is nowhere.
The white man who guards against runaways with menacing taste, Fassel (Ben Foster), tells Peter that he is his god. You walk on Earth because I left you, he growls. When Peter seizes his moment to flee, it is Fassel, with two others, who pursue him on horseback. Peter, initially with several others including Gordon (Gilbert Owuor) and John (Michael Luwoye), leaves alone. Few movies dwell in the swamp quite as much as Emancipation, as Peter ingeniously navigates mud, snakes and alligators with the sound of, as he puts it, the cannons of Lincolns guiding his way to Baton Rouge.
As Peter, Smith relies less than ever on his natural charisma. The character barely speaks. As a physical feat, Smith’s performance is formidable. But there’s so little here that fleshes out Peter, and little resonates about him. While Emancipation is partly a work of historical imagination, the film provided Peter with little beyond the most basic characterizations, drawn more from countless other thrillers than from history.
Throughout, Robert Richardson’s cinematography is often compelling, if occasionally entertaining. The camera draws too much attention to itself, as do the occasional color flashes dotted throughout. But there are also fascinating black-and-white paintings that seem to want to take emancipation to a higher realm, but at the cost of sticking rigidly to Peters’ perspective.
Still, as Fuquas’ previous films (The Guilty, The Equalizer, Training Day) have shown, a lean thriller can be a powerful thing. Emancipation is not dominated by smugness, but it is resolute in its portrayal of the savage inhumanity of slavery and one man’s brave, indomitable refusal to accept it. In the last third of the films, the war proves to be just as violent and merciless. Hell, in Emancipation, is also elsewhere.
Emancipation, an Apple TV+ release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for its strong racial violence, disturbing imagery and language. Duration: 132 minutes. Two and a half out of four stars.
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
