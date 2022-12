Disney’s new AI can make your favorite actor look older or younger

Disney visual effects experts say they’ve developed artificial intelligence technology that can age and visually age actors faster, cheaper, and more accurately than any current methods. Ina research paper published on Wednesdaythe team described Face Re-aging Network, or FRAN, as “the first practical, fully automatic, production-ready method for aging faces.” The industry standard for artificially aging artists – using 2D painting – “requires manual frame-by-frame work that can take days to accomplish,” the researchers added. And existing methods for automating the process “typically suffer from loss of face ID, poor resolution, and choppy results on subsequent video frames.” The success of the film franchises has made weathering and aging effects in high demand: a significantly younger Harrison Ford appears in the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. But the effort isn’t easy — or always successful: Making Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci look younger in 2019’s The Irishman was exorbitantly expensive,Engadget reported. And the attempt to age Jeff Bridges by more than a quarter century for Tron: Legacy in 2010has been described as “hilarious”. The main problem is that collecting enough images of aging people to successfully train an AI was “almost impossible to achieve”, the researchers wrote. So that theyused StyleGAN2a program that creates artificial faces, to produce thousands of examples of people between the ages of 18 and 85. With this data, they were able to develop algorithms for how appearances typically change over time – where wrinkles appear, for example, and how jawlines begin to sag. Disney trip

The simple, intuitive technology “gives artists localized control and creative freedom to direct and fine-tune the weathering effect,” the team said. They believe the results are good enough that a film or TV production team could use FRAN to present an elderly or aging performer with a variety of expressions, using multiple lighting conditions and vantage points. seen. Disney Research Studios



