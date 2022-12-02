Northampton bans the use of wild animals for entertainment





NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is now the 14th community in Massachusetts to ban the use of wildlife in traveling shows. Northampton’s LGBTQ community reacts to the Respect for Marriage Act

City councilors voted 9-0 to approve the ban, according to a press release from the MSPCA. The ban makes it illegal for anyone to sponsor, exhibit or provide entertainment that uses live or exotic animals anywhere in Northampton. Wildlife sanctuaries are not covered by this ban unless they breed or sell animals, or move animals for entertainment. This is an exciting step forward for animal welfare in Massachusetts, said MSPCA-Angell Animal Advocacy Specialist Elizabeth Magner. Roving wildlife acts subject intelligent, social animals like elephants and non-human primates to abusive treatment. The animals undergo cruel behind-the-scenes training, are subjected to prolonged periods of extreme confinement, and are deprived of the ability to express their most basic natural behaviors, Magner added. The ban in Northampton is particularly significant, given that the town has hosted wildlife acts in the past. These acts are inhumane to the animals involved, but there are also public safety concerns, Magner said. The public is at risk of being attacked or even contracting the kind of diseases that are transmitted between humans and animals. As the grim realities of the exotic animal entertainment industry have come to light, more and more communities are instituting bans like these while keeping their doors open to human circus performances, like Circus Smirkus, which are equally exciting for the public but do not subjugate the animals. to abuse and suffering, she added. Thirteen communities in Massachusetts, such as Amherst, Pittsfield, and Topsfield, also passed similar bans. According to Northampton City Council, wild animals will be banned from being in the circus, public performances, trade shows, photographic opportunities, carnivals, town or county fairs, rides, parades, races and shows.

