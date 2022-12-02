Not Just Bollywood, Non-Southern Regional Films Are Slipping Too

New Delhi: Bollywood isn’t the only one affected by the growing fondness for southern cinema across India. Moviegoers also give a lukewarm response to films in other regional languages ​​such as Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati and Bengali.

Trade experts said these smaller regional films have been slow to recover from the pandemic, attracting less than 40% of pre-covid traffic at the box office. Except for a few hits in Punjabi and Marathi in the first half of this year, the second half has so far witnessed more flops.

Additionally, only a handful of OTT players such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video are showing interest in acquiring the streaming rights to these films, which in turn affects producers’ ability to invest in new productions. . Experts believe that the current scenario is slowing the resumption of the flow of regular releases by producers, as the public has become more selective.

Film hits in regional languages ​​have been quite scattered so far and even the regular slate of releases has not picked up like in pre-covid times, at least in languages ​​like Marathi and Bengali,” said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. -spinner, Saukan Saukne with Ammy Virk made 22 crores within a fortnight of its release in May in markets like Punjab and NCR Delhi, according to shopping website Box Office India.

Marathi cinema has also seen titles like Sher Shivraj, Chandramukhi and Daagdi Chaawl 2 perform decently, but hits have been few.

Just like Hindi cinema, viewers of regional language content have also been exposed to programs from around the world and have become selective. Filmmakers are completely lost because there is no clarity on what is going to shoot and several movies are unsold on streaming platforms or waiting to take the plunge and hit theaters because the producers simply don’t know. not if they will work,” Mohan added.

Business analyst Shaaminder Malik said regional films act as a cushion for single screens in case a big movie fails, taking care of working capital for theater owners. Audience tastes are changing rapidly and now, even in regional films, they want great, larger-than-life stories. Until now, the strength of non-southern regional cinemas has been the script with a small budget. If that doesn’t work, many unique screens and theater owners will also feel the heat,” Malik said.