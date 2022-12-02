KPOP makes a difficult transition to Broadway

The KPOP musical features a variety of modern musicemo meditations, house-influenced bangers, rap tunes that quickly turn into dance music and reggae, but the line through is a certain intensity to woo the audience. Of course it is: South Korean stars (and the companies that run them) are known for crafting well-polished public personas and cultivating fervent fan communities. Will the Broadway version be able to create the required level of idolatry? Can you do Beatlemania to order? Most of the spectators in the nearly round circle in the plaza experienced five-member girl group RTMIS (sounds like the Greek goddess), eight-member boy group F8 (sounds like fate) and solo star MwE (pronounced mwee ) only as long as we are seated in the theater. So it’s up to screenwriter Jason Kim, songwriter-lyricists Helen Park and Max Vernon, and director Teddy Bergman to whip up the adulation of a thousand hours in just over two. Let’s go!

Structurally, KPOP is a box of mirrors, inserting the vicissitudes of three musical groups into the rehearsal of the very concert they were about to watch. Determined RBY Entertainments CEO Ruby (Jully Lee) has crafted a one-night-only event, intending to introduce her stable of performers to an American audience. While taping the camera the night before, she and the white director, Harry (Aubie Merrylees), quickly got into trouble: Harry gets irritated at a job he feels is below his dignity, he considers himself a documentary filmmaker, so he tries to pressure the K-popsters to confess their doubts and fears about the film. New F8 member Brad (Zachary Noah Piser) seems to take every opportunity to stand out from the rest of his group, and Harry’s attention turns to him. But, when the obviously fragile MwE (played by real-life K-pop star Luna) runs away from a race, shark Harry smells blood. Using a volunteer cameraman, Harry films MwE’s private dressing room confrontation with his taskmaster/substitute mother, Ruby, and projects it, without her permission, onto a giant screen on stage.

It’s proven material: it’s a little Dreamgirls, a little Gypsy, a little MJ the Musical (Lynn Nottage also used the invasive interview setup), a little Jersey Boys. As sturdy as these supports are, KPOP frequently loses its footing. Despite smart integration of Korean and English text, even the program is bilingual, a lot of KPOP goes wrong. Line by line, some dramatic scenes sound like temporary tracks that will get the real dialogue later, and English song lyrics can sound like deliberate parodies. In the upbeat opening song, members of RTMIS and F8 sing, This is my Korea/This is my story-a.

But a critical mass of the public craves beautiful people singing K-pop, and the collective elation has its own logic. Waves of noise and excitement swirl around the curved architecture of the theatres, and a quirky observer can feel like an accelerating particle, carried away by forces beyond their comprehension.

If you’ve seen the 2017 Off Broadway version, produced by Ars Nova with Ma-Yi Theater Company and Woodshed Collective, it’s hard not to miss its inventiveness and heart. I was a die-hard fan and have been following the show ever since. (A friend of mine was then associate artistic director of Ars Novas, and is the current playwright of the productions.) (New York complex replacing a maze of studios and recording booths), listening to a plastic surgery consultation, a grueling dance class, a public relations session. Kim designed the intimate and interactive show with Woodshed, the immersive theater company behind The Tenant and The Confidence Man where Bergman is the artistic director. Audience groups saw different sequences in different orders, though MwE’s character was always the focus; in one gripping scene, the audience stood absolutely still as she sang in her boudoir, plaintive and alone.

New York audiences, enjoying themselves voyeuristically, were massaged into believing they were somehow glimpsing a cultural underbelly, so they didn’t realize, at first, that he showed his. At the end, however, a performer turned to the audience, asking why Korean music hadn’t crossed over into the American mainstream. The answers we found at the time, or at least the ones my group was pushed towards, were incuriosity, racism and fear of a foreign language.

All this innovative structure is gone. Half a decade is a generation in media terms, and since 2017, Korean talent has revolutionized nearly every facet of global popular culture. (Even now, when K-pop superstars are selling out stadiums in America, there’s still a lot of bias to point out. Where, for example, is BTS’ Grammy Award?) So it’s only natural that Kim, Park and Vernons project went from needling the public to a more challenging attitude. They’ve added a ton of songs, many of which are strong enough to stand on their own. (This cast album should sale; the associated TikTok channels are already irresistible.) The show also boosted production values: lighting designer Jiyoun Chang and projection designer Peter Nigrini transform walls into volcanoes and star fields, and choreographer Jennifer Webers the propulsive dances draw on a certain atavistic pleasure. Virtuoso costume designers Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi outdo themselves with every issue until their dizzying, coordinated palettes become almost too bright to behold. It also helps that many of the performers have actual experience in the trenches, Luna, of course, but also RTMISs Min and BoHyung, who sang with Miss A and SPICA, respectively, and F8’s de facto leader Kevin Woo, who is a former member of U-KISS. KPOP thus seems to have been revisited as a warm celebration of the desire for perfection. We had no interest in this piece being an exposition of any kind of industry, Kim said in an interview with Time.

Well, his script seems to have some take an interest in it. For example, there are the shameful and hypersexualizing things that we see in the flashbacks of MwE. Ruby and a choreographer berate a thirteen-year-old MwE. Now move those tree trunk feet, Ruby barks. The choreographer (the always wonderful John Yi) complains: Last week, I saw her eating cake on her birthday. The upset teens who followed the Wind Up Doll dance are tonally unsettling, with oddly erotic moves and lyrics like You push the gear/Touch me that way./You wind me up like clockwork/And j’obed.

With the story of MwEs, Kim builds on the idea of he, which he defines in the scenario as an intensity; a collective suffering that lingers on the edges of the Korean condition, and puts a dent in the fantasy that he and the other creators have worked so hard to develop. The number, many) the songs are meant to be a way to forget about the real world, to imagine a heavenly, sanitized place where costumes look like army clothes or BDSM outfits but no one dies or has relationships sexual (at least, from the preteen way the audience was screaming for a kiss). It’s the kind of laser-cut, power-washed paradise that only sacrifice, talent, and a giant in the media industry can create. How sweet or inspiring, though, when you know that thirteen-year-olds aren’t allowed to eat cake?

In the last six songs, what was a play with music becomes a concert in its own right: an electro-pop anthem follows with a ballad à la Mwes Cline Dion (the wind machines point out that she nails notes hair-raising treble), which dissolves into sparkling fantasy rock. The ground vibrates vigorously; then a sparkling silvery white light breaks like the sunrise over the front row. This is what the show has aimed to do throughout its narrative thread. Be ignited! the ensemble sings for the dancing audience, which is full of a specific, maniacal type of love. Now were flying high in the sky.

I found myself watching Abraham Lim, one of the members of F8, who has an amazing tenor voice but barely speaking lines. Ramos and Choi gave her some spectacular outfits, including a series of belted lounge jackets, which give her an inscrutable seventies cool vibe. When the audience’s reaction stops the show, his surprised and upset joy, he wipes away a tear, turns the key of K-pop magic. What would it be like to make an icon feel the strength of your love, make them smile and cry? No wonder people are screaming.