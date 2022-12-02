Pit Pat makes online racing a reality





HOUSTON, December 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — While traditional foot races were still limited to offline, STAR POWERa smart treadmill launched by JOYFIT team, has changed the place of online running, reshaping a new model of fitness and competition, and opening a new generation of smart fitness interconnection. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way many people live their lives. Before the epidemic pastpeople could choose to jog outdoors for some time in the morning, early or even late afternoon. Professional racers and those who like to participate in all kinds of competitive races could also fly to local events around the world to get healthy and enjoy racing in an atmosphere of high anticipation. The pandemic changed some lifestyles, but did not dampen the enthusiasm of the participants. Now the new treadmill STAR POWERdesigned and published by the JOYFIT team, opened a new online contest format that allows users to participate and win prizes without leaving home. Quick assembly and use STAR POWER is a compact treadmill that does not take up much space. You can place it in a small corner or even fold it in a place that does not affect your life. STAR POWER the assembly is relatively simple and can be carried out successfully by an inexperienced person. Once assembled, it becomes an important device for your training. STAR POWER has excellent performance. It is made of alloy steel and can withstand up to 300 LBS. It is equipped with a double track, which makes it safer. It also has wireless, Bluetooth and other functions which can provide distance, running time, altitude, steps, calories, fat burning, pace chart, heart rate and other functions. ‘other data, to help users make a reasonable training plan. Richer content Unlike other treadmills, STAR POWER can access the Pit Pat app developed by the JOYFIT team. star power can sync your workout information with your Pit Pat account by downloading and linking the device. This app lets you choose different racing scenes and project them onto a bigger screen. Although people race at home, Pit Pat characters have been exposed to different environments, such as beaches, islands, and race tracks, making boring racing more interesting. Pit Pat contains different training programs, including free running and target running, as well as courses that can be taken by users of different levels. It also provides great advice on selecting running gear, adjusting breathing, and making plans to help users get up to speed faster. More importantly, JOYFIT team creatively added competitive races to Pit Pat, including Multiplayer Run, PK Run and Ranking Race, with different rewards based on different rules, which could be online medals, supplies of fitness or money that could be withdrawn directly. . JOYFIT team believes that love does not make a runner persevere, but love and reward can give runners more encouragement. Pit Pat’s founders say STARPOWER is better for anyone who plans to keep running for a long time than a traditional treadmill, with the potential to be rewarded every time they log on and watch a run. It will be a long-term fitness competition to help people grow taller faster. Customers wishing to take advantage of the sales can do so on STARPOWER Amazon Storefront at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8CP8VQY?ref=myi_title_dp&th=1 app pitpat SOURCE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pit-pat-makes-online-running-a-reality—running-races-via-apps-has-become-a-daily-routine-for-some-runners-301692287.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos