Shah Rukh Khan Says No One Would Consider Him For Action Movies Until Pathaan: I Want To Make Mission Impossible Like Movies : Bollywood News





In exactly 55 days, fans will be ready to welcome Shah Rukh Khan back to silver screens. Although he never left, his hiatus has been going on for five years now. The actor is now gearing up for the upcoming action performer Pathane which is part of Yash Raj Films 50e anniversary. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the actor recently said no one approached him for action movies before Pathane came with. Shah Rukh Khan Says No One Would Consider Him For Action Movies Until Pathaan: I Want To Do Mission Impossible-Like Movies Shah Rukh Khan attended the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the special screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor spoke to Deadline about Pathane and why he wants to do action movies. I’ve never done an action movie, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done social drama, I’ve done bad guys, but no one took me for action.” “I’m 57 and I thought next year, I have to do action movies, I want to do Mission Impossible-like movies. I want to do over-the-top action movies.” Shah Rukh Khan went on to explain that India is changing massively in terms of technology. “I think we’ve made giant strides, so I want to use all that knowledge,” Khan added. In June 2022, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed why he wanted to do Pathane. When we started shooting Pathane, It was very fun. It’s an action movie with wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others, he explained, It’s the kind of movie I’ve wanted to do for 30 years. I always thought of myself as someone who can do cool action stuff. So I think my impression on Pathane is this what i really wanted to do when i came to mumbai i hope i achieved this by Pathane As an actor. He admitted that he wanted to be an action hero in his 20s, but also enjoys the process in his 50s. I liked that. It’s fun to have to do some action. He’s a bit late (in reference to his age). At 56, I’m macho and tough, trying to make it work. Siddharth and the whole action team have been hard at work. I hope it will work, he smiles. I remember Siddharth telling me about a lot of movies. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the right time to collaborate for years. He had this title called Pathane with him. And he told me that, Sir, maine film ready kar li hai. One fine day, when we couldn’t work on the two scripts he was telling, he sent me a nice message, which said, I have this title. I couldn’t get a movie with you. Now please take the title and make a movie whenever you want,’ Shah Rukh Khan said, revealing that Siddharth Anand has come back to him with a new script. The film has had a long journey. And soon you will all be able to see it, he said. Pathane set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu! ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah after completing Dunki in Saudi Arabia, see pics More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-says-nobody-consider-action-movies-pathaan-want-mission-impossible-ish-kind-films/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos