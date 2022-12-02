Bollywood roundup: Tusshar Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Nora Fatehi, and more…

– Advertising –

Tusshar tells how his father Jeetendra saved him at Disneyland

Mumbai– bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor remembers getting lost in Disneyland when he was 5 years old and how his father Jeetendra found him there.

Tusshar says: “In 1982, I got lost in Disneyland. I was 5. I arrived late for the train and my family had already boarded the train.

He adds that if his father had not returned for him, he would never have met his family. “I was looking for them too and my dad came back to look after me and I don’t think I would have been sitting here if he hadn’t been able to get there in time.”

Jitendra appears as a celebrity guest for the episode “Jeetendra Ji Special” of “Indian Idol 13”. His son and actor Tusshar shares a video message for him expressing his happiness for his presence in the series.

“I’m happy to see him in Indian Idol as it’s his favorite show. Hope you enjoy the show and have a great time. More power to you daddy,” adds the actor, who is busy with his next film “Maarrich” in which we will see him playing a cop.

“Indian Idol 13” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shweta and Ali celebrate the end of “Mirzapur 3” in Goa

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma and his co-actor ‘Mirzapur’ Ali Fazal celebrated the conclusion of the third installment of the web-series in Goa.

Shweta said, “I was looking forward to starting shooting as soon as we got the Season 3 episodes. When you come back to shoot for Mirzapur, it’s a responsibility (which we’re very happy to have) due from the unconditional the endless love and joy we receive from the public and we never want to let them down.

She added, “And now that we’ve wrapped filming, I can’t wait for you all to see it, to find out what we have in store for you!” It was quite a challenge and a fulfilling race. She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve ever met. And I look forward to sharing our labor of love with the world. Sach kahein toh, I am also a Mirzapur fanatic!

Shweta carries a distinct naturalness and imprints it on every character she plays. Celebrating the end of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a reel video pouring out her heart, celebrating her sweet moments with the cast and crew, capturing everything behind the camouflage in a character and imbue it with spirit.

Nora Fatehi draws criticism for holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fathiwhich happened during the FIFA Fans’ Party, was criticized for holding the Indian flag upside down.

Nora, who performed on the official FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Light The Sky’, ‘O Saki Saki’ and others, was criticized for ‘disrespecting’ the Indian flag during the ‘event.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nora can be seen wearing a sparkly outfit waving the Indian flag and saying “Jai Hind” on the international stage.

Holding the tricolor, the actress says, “Jai Hind!! Zor se, Zor Se Jai Hind!”.

She adds: “India is not part of the FIFA World Cup but we are now in high spirits with our music and dancing.”

Social media users were quick to notice that she was holding the national flag upside down. She picked up the Indian flag from the stage that was standing there and then waved it, but due to the windy weather, the flag tipped over.

Without realizing it, she held the flag tight in her palms. Indians across social media were upset and called out Nora for “disrespecting” the Indian flag.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif share screen space in ‘Aabaad’

Mumbai– Actor of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about his experience working with Amna Sharif in the last track ‘Aabaad’.

The song is a reflection of the mix of emotions ranging from love to pain and agony. It shows how a lover remembers the time he spent with his beloved and how they had fun together, but now the situation has changed and they are no longer together.

Dheeraj says, “It was a great experience to work with such talented people. I’m happy to be part of this music video, and I had a great time. The song is touching and I think it will be the best love song of this year. The music video was shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Dheeraj is known for his shows such as “Sasural Simar Ka”, “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge”. He has also hosted reality shows such as “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, “DID: Battle of the Champions” and was recently seen on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10” and “Sherdil Shergill”. Aamna has been seen in ‘Kahii To Hoga’, ‘Kumkum’ ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, among others.

Producer Afsana Kherani says the chemistry between the two well-known faces in the TV industry makes for a perfect romantic track.

“The music video features two notable faces in the TV industry, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif. The chemistry between the two is sizzling and their acting skills are breathtaking.

The music video is directed by Pratap Shetty and Harish Bhatt. The song is in the soulful voice of Prateek Gandhi, and the touching lyrics are penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The cinematography of the video is directed by Chetan Dholi, and it is produced by Yellow Strings Entertainment. (IANS)