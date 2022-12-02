Hollywood stars take part in the launch of the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicked off its second edition in Jeddah on Friday with a host of Hollywood stars and celebrities from around the world making dazzling appearances on the red carpet.
The festival – which will showcase 131 films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages, featuring established and emerging talent – will run until December 10.
Priyanka Chopra poses on the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on December 1, 2022. (Twitter)
Among the celebrities who walked the red carpet on Friday to mark the official launch of the festival were Saudi actress Mila Alzahrani, Egyptian actors Hussein Fahmy, Yousra and Nelly Karim, Hollywood actors Michelle Rodriguez and Lucy Hale, Lebanese actors Nicolas Mouawad and Nadine Nassib Njeim, Australian director Andrew Dominik, South Korean actor Park Hae Soo and Indian actors Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra.
Egyptian actress Yousra poses on the red carpet at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, December 1, 2022. (Twitter)
Hollywood actress Lucy Hale poses on the Red Sea Film Festival red carpet in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on December 1, 2022. (Twitter)
Organized in partnership with VOX Cinemas and MBC Group, the festival opened with Whats Love Got to Do with It?, a romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur whose films Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) have garnered great success. .
Egyptian actress Nelly Karim poses on the Red Sea Film Festival red carpet in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, December 1, 2022. (Twitter)
Several new Saudi films will be screened alongside the best of new international cinema, with 25 new films by Saudi filmmakers, the festival said in a statement.
In addition to showing films, the festival includes conversations that will allow attendees to hear filmmakers and actors talk about their careers.
Among the cast are Hollywood actors Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia, Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki and Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki poses on the red carpet at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, December 1, 2022. (Twitter)
Commenting on the festival, CEO Mohammed al-Turki said the event not only serves as a clear indicator of change, but also plays an important role in transforming and reshaping the future of our next generation. of creatives.
We have a unique opportunity to make new films accessible to a wider audience, showcase the work of exciting new voices and make a meaningful contribution to Saudi culture and the wider region, al-Turki said.
We are delighted to welcome film lovers, storytellers, talents and industry professionals from around the world to Jeddah for our second edition, which I hope will exceed expectations, he added.
Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone, who leads the judging panel for this year’s festival, also attended Friday’s red carpet event.
Oliver Stone poses on the Red Sea Film Festival red carpet in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on December 1, 2022. (Twitter)
Stone was present with the other members of the jury which includes Georgian director Levan Koguashvili and Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania.
The festival also includes the Red Sea Souk which will host events to foster co-production, international distribution and encourage new business opportunities.
Representatives from 46 countries will take part in the souk which takes place from December 3 to 6.
