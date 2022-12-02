How Odongo Swagg is taking the Mount Kenya entertainment scene by storm





Lately, Luo music has been gaining ground in the Mount Kenya region. And even though many locals don’t understand the lyrics, the music is accompanied by vigorous dancing, cheering and shouting as revelers have a good time. Although many see Mount Kenya and Nyanza as political enemies, for Mount Kenya Luo music fans, the music seems to unite them.





It’s only our politicians who drive a wedge between us…there has never been a logical difference between us. A Luo has no problem with our music and we love their music. We love their daughters and they love ours. Without politics, Mt Kenya and Luo Nyanza are one big family, says Epha Maina, president of the Association of Musicians and Composers. In 2005,Kanungoby Otieno Aloka has become a hymn close to Mount Kenya, even schoolchildren have sung it and danced to its rhythms. And now Odongo Swagg takes the stage in the region with the powerful beat of Ohangla and tracks likelindadrive the revelers into a frenzy. His name is Odongo Swagg… that’s all I know about him. But his music is good and my clients ask me to play it. He is a fixture in many local bars, said Maina Mbithi, owner of a bar in the town of Maragua. From boda bodas and matatus to bars and some individual homes, his music has become wild fire in the region, with music downloaders bringing in good business. All of a sudden, people carrying USB sticks are flocking to my cyber for me to download music for them by this artist… some call him Odindo Swagger… but I learned that he is Odongo Swagg, says a cyber-hostess in Karatina town. Lovers of his music cite his strong voice, rich rhythm, fine instruments, and raw dance energy as the things that draw them to his music. God! This man sings, dances and captivates. I certainly don’t know his native language but I can dance along to his music… any of his songs are my favorite… I don’t even know the titles just play it and I’ll go up on stage to dance, says Nancy Muhoro of Kandara Sub-County. Gathoni Nyaga, Managing Director of the South South Water and Sanitation Company (SWSC). Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | National Media Group Gathoni Nyaga, general manager of the Murang’a South Water and Sanitation Company (Muswasco), confesses that this man is a musical animal and that she likes his rhythm and his footwork. She says she only heard about Odongo Swagg and his music last week at an event she attended and the tracklindawas played. But now she enjoys her music. I rarely dance but for that [one] I had to… the rhythm was just irresistible. There are infuriating sounds he makes from his mouth at the end of the track and I gave Sh200 for it to be played again…the whole thing lasts 13 minutes and I danced for the whole 26 minutes, adds Ms Nyaga. Apart fromlindaOdongo Swagg is also credited with other hits likeSide effects,Nyasembo,Take care of yourself,Adhiambo Nyosir,Beryl Nyar Ugenya,Mom Hannah,Who is Odongo?andNew. Others areMom Nyar Mbita,Osiepe,Simba Odenyo,Osama DoktaandNyar Agweng’. Born 30 years ago in Rarieda Constituency of Siaya County, his name was Collins Otieno Owigo. He said that the name “Odongo” is an ancestral name and his fans were nicknamed “Swag” because of his entertainment vibe, and that’s how he came up with his stage name Odongo Swagg. He says he was born a musician and even when I pursued carpentry as a profession, deep in my soul I knew it wasn’t [meant] be. Odongo Swagg says carving out a niche in music was no picnic and the financial cost was also high. But thanks to hard work, the economy of odd jobs and the support of a legion of well-wishers, he managed to record his songs. He identifies Onyango Jakadenge as the maestro of Ohangla who shaped him and connected him with promoter Wuod Fibi, who he says made him a brand to be reckoned with.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/life-and-style/culture/how-odongo-swagg-is-taking-mt-kenya-entertainment-by-storm-4040572 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos