Interview: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on the return of the Great American Baking Show

Thanks to the incredible success of Great British Bake Off on Netflix, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have firmly settled in their place as the cultural arbiters of what makes a good British dessert. Now they’re heading (metaphorically) across the pond for a reimagined version of the Great American pastry fairwhich means that after 13 seasons of watching lovely Brits bake cakes and pastries on TV, Americans finally have their own baking contest.

Putting together a true American version of the baking contest was apparently complicated. The Great American pastry fair first premiered in 2015, and was hosted by Nia Vardalos and featured original GBBO judge Mary Berry alongside pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini. Then Berry left and was replaced by Hollywood just before the show aired in its third season after Iuzzini. was accused of sexual harassment. Hollywood also deemed the short-lived American Baking Contest in 2013, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy on CBS, which was canceled after one season.

But now Leith and Hollywood have teamed up with the Roku Channel for a show that American audiences can finally get excited about. Viewers can get a taste of the show on December 2, when a special holiday episode of the show hits the airwaves with celebrity contestants like DArcy Carden, Joel Kim Booster and YouTube star Liza Koshy. Before the premiere of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Vacations, Eater sat down to chat with the hosts about what makes American baking different from British baking, what audiences can expect in the new series, and how absolute fiasco that was mexican week in the 2022 season of Great British Bake Off.

In your opinion, what are the fundamental differences between American pastry and British pastry?

Paul Hollywood: It’s a bit sweeter than British pastry. I also think American bakers tend to celebrate where they come from in the United States. They celebrate their local food, from Mississippi mud pie to pecan pie, and I love it. I love that they promote whatever they have on hand. But essentially, the two are very, very similar. The history of American baking has its original roots somewhere in Europe, and it has changed over the years as it has been passed down from generation to generation and modified. It has become a uniquely American thing. As sweet as they are, I appreciate them. I just can’t take the portions that are offered. That’s all.

What did you have to learn about common American flavor combinations that might not be so ubiquitous in the UK?

Prue Leith: One of the things that struck me first was the greater sugar tolerance than in Europe. Not everything, but it’s often too sweet for me. The other thing is that [Americans] are very fond of cinnamon, cinnamon comes back a lot. And I love cinnamon, so it’s lucky. I’m in New York right now, and I just had a really good granola for breakfast, and it tastes like cinnamon. Granola almost never tastes like cinnamon at home. The other thing is that Americans have a much higher tolerance for chile than we do. Paul likes food a little warmer than me. I like chile, but sort of on an average level. I think it comes from the influence of Mexico, which is much stronger in America than in the UK.

pH: My only complaint is that you can’t make tea in America. Got a good cup here, bet you miss it, Prue.

PL: I find it really distressing that it is almost impossible to get milk for tea. You might get half and half, but you’re mostly offered cream. When I was young, Americans drank milk from a glass. It was an option like coffee or tea, and we always laughed that Americans drank so much milk. Now if you ask for a latte they assume it will be oat milk or something. And when you say no, I would like regular milk, they look surprised. Cow’s milk is what I want!

The next season of Great American pastry fair kicks off with a holiday edition in which celebrity contestants like Marshawn Lynch and DArcy Carden are tasked with baking festive bakes. How do you design the challenges differently for celebrities versus skilled home bakers?

pH: Going into it, I thought you should keep it pretty simple. I leave it up to the bakers to choose either a difficult recipe or an easy recipe. For celebrities, you want to make it as easy as possible because they’re not bakers. They are comedians, they are actors, they are footballers. You want to give them the opportunity to create something that looks good and tastes good.

PL: The only thing that Pastry shop is never about humiliation. There are competitions that are all about humiliation, and that’s not Pastry shop. We want to give people the best possible chance to shine. Famous bakers have probably been on the show because they watch the show and love it, and are very flattered to be asked to be on it. We want it to be fun, we want them to have a good time, so we’ll never try to trip them up. We were a little tougher with the main bakers in the show, because they are real bakers. They’ve been cooking for months and working incredibly hard to get on this show, which is very hard to get. They got there thanks to their ability to cook. We weren’t looking to catch them, but we make it a lot harder, because it has to be. Were testing the best bakers in all of America.

pH: We want celebrities to succeed, whereas normal bakers would test them to see how good they really were.

Be honest: did you feel like you had to be nice to the quality of celebrity pastries, or were they really good? It looked like you were maybe a little lenient with them.

pH: [Emphatically] No. I don’t care who stands in front of me. I don’t show bias towards anyone. I shake someone’s hand because I’m looking at the plate, not the person in front of me.

PL: I think we’re nicer to celebrities, probably. But we weren’t handing them out just because they were celebrities, we were handing them out because we thought they were great baked goods.

You said celebrity challenges were easier, but you still ask them to make coulis and choux pastry and baked meringues!

pH: A meringue in the oven, it’s simple! It’s whipping an egg white with a little sugar at the end. Maybe a little cornmeal. Maybe a little lemon. I mean, they’re not difficult.

PL: For the choux pastry, if you do what you’re told and actually follow the recipe, it will work. Celebrities have a recipe. We don’t just tell them to make a choux pastry like we probably would to major competitors. But if you do what the recipe says, you see the magic of choux pastry. I still love it because you have this unpromising, slightly gooey mix that looks like nothing. Then you drop it on your baking sheet and what comes out of the oven is this magical puffy ball with a big space in the middle to then be stuffed with whipped cream. It is magic. That’s wonderful. We would not want to deprive viewers or bakers of this pleasure. I mean, you can see the faces of the celebrities when they pull something out of the oven that looks like it could have been made by a real baker. They are very proud to have done that.

What can we expect in the upcoming new season of the Great American pastry fair? How will the show be different from those that have come before it?

pH: Well, Prue is here, for starters. The level of bakers is incredibly high. It jumped a lot. Maybe it’s because people were watching more than Great British Bake Off during COVID, and maybe they practiced more. I thought the level was very, very, very high this season. In the past, in the American shows I’ve worked on, the standard wasn’t as good as the British, maybe because we’ve been around for 13 years and we’re getting better and better. But I was really surprised, it’s a lot to expect.

PL: It was a big leap. Because of COVID they stopped doing the Great American pastry fair. So there were these two years where all the bakers got better, probably because they stayed home and everyone started baking and making sourdough.

The American public really fell in love with the Great British Bake Off, but do you think they have different expectations from the British public? Do you need to approach making an American show differently than you would elsewhere?

pH: I do not think so. The UK version is so popular, and now we have the original crew coming in to do the US version. We’ve kept it as pure as possible, so I don’t think expectations will change. I think the standard is just as good, and I think people are going to really appreciate it. Seeing Americans in the tent, and their love of the tent, that’s what attracted me. They were really nervous, and you don’t expect that. Seeing the awe on their faces when they first see the tent is hilarious.

There has not been a more controversial episode in the last season of the Great British Bake Off than the Mexican week. Is this a challenge that will be reproduced in the American version of the show?

pH: We’ve done it before, so probably not. I literally came back from Mexico about three weeks before the episode was filmed. I spent a month there with Mexican chefs, working with tacos and enjoying the food in Tijuana, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Cancun. I was everywhere and we set the challenges based on what I had seen there. The challenges were very good and everyone did a good job. There isn’t a bad bone in any of anyone’s bodies related to Pastry shop who would like to upset Mexico. And certainly not me, because I love the country.

PL: Can we expect more controversy? Absolutely. We never go out to be controversial. We try to be perfectly honest. It was pretty unfortunate that quite a few people took offense, but we sure didn’t mean it. As Paul says, the thing about Pastry shop is that it absolutely represents inclusiveness and diversity and tolerance and unity. I don’t mean to sound sentimental, but the fact is that the vibe of Pastry shop is fully cooperative and encouraging. So the idea that we’ve been set up to insult anyone is ridiculous.

pH: I was drained. I mean, I was really upset about it.

The Great American Baking Show: A Celebrity Vacation is now streaming on the Roku Channel.