FNCY mainnet aims to bring blockchain into everyday life





Place/Date: Singapore – December 2, 2022 at 15:00 UTC 2 minute read

Contact: FNCY, Source: FNCY Photo: FNCY

FNCY, the web3 entertainment platform brought to you by Metaverse World Inc and formerly known as CUBE, is launching its own mainnet today. FNCY’s goal is to integrate blockchain technology into everyday life without the rush of entry by providing rich new entertainment related to everyday life within a single platform ecosystem. The range of its content is expanding: games, webtoons, web-novels, NFT, metaverse, DeFi… Users can enjoy all content with FNCY coin, its native asset. FNCY coin will be the universal currency within its ecosystem that will allow users to enjoy various content seamlessly. The FNCY unveiled the IRRIS NFT project with Taewon Entertainment which is the production company of the famous Korean series Iris. IRRIS is the first K-POP girl group presented by Taewon Entertainment. Details of the project are available on the FNCY website. Additionally, with its own mainnet, FNCY is committed to becoming a Web 3.0 digital entertainment platform that focuses on user experience and connects the value of reality to the digital world. SungHun Kim, CEO of Metaverse World Inc, says: We extend our partnership and detailed MOU with companies from various industries to bring blockchain into everyday life by designing and applying the latest protocols and technologies. FNCY aims to be the perfect entertainment platform that connects digital contents like the metaverse with reality from its own mainnet. About FNCY FNCY brings blockchain-powered entertainment to the metaverse. The FNCY Web3 entertainment platform is built on a flexible and scalable native mainnet, where all forms of content come to life – from games to web comics and novels, DeFi to crypto wallet, and everything in between. FNCY social networks: Twitter, Facebook,Telegram, Medium, Youtube. About the metaverse world METAVERSE World is a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, expanding its vision to the NFT and Metaverse industry, and recently joined the Metaverse Standards Forum to help strengthen Metaverse technology as a whole. Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is not responsible for the reliability, quality and accuracy of the materials on this page. We recommend that you conduct your own research before making any decisions regarding the products/companies featured in this article. Coinspeaker is not liable for any loss that may be caused by your use of any service or property featured in the press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coinspeaker.com/fncy-mainnet-bring-blockchain-in-daily-life/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos