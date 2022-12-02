Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are Bollywood royalty at Red Sea Film Fest: Photos | Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all set to bring desi royalty to the Red Sea Film Festival red carpet. Kareena took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Saif all decked out for the star-studded evening of the festival.

Kareena dressed in a flowing blue dress by Monique Lhuillier, tied her hair in a ponytail; while Saif chose a pristine white outfit. She wrote along with her post, Never Feel Blue With My Man Who Always Wears It. Check out more photos:

Kareena and Saif are the latest celebrities to join the Red Sea Film Festival. The opening ceremony was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi and others.

In the early hours of Friday, the couple boarded a flight to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Kareena didn’t pass up the opportunity to preview how she and Saif were spending time on their flight. In one of his Instagram posts, Saif is seen covering his face while Kareena takes his picture.

Kareena also revealed that Saif refused to be clicked but took his picture. “And of course. Husband – stop taking my pictures for your grandmother. Me – I can’t stop, I won’t stop.” Kareena also added a heart emoji at the end of the note. She also added a timestamp that read “Friday at 7:18”.

Kareena recently completed the filming schedule for her next project with Hansal Mehta. In the coming months, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush in the pipeline. The film casts him as Ravan