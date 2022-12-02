Britney Spears’ massive pop songs land on Broadway again | Entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) A waking princesses musical that uses Britney Spears hit songs will hit Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time”, featuring songs by Spears, including Oops! I Did It Again, Lucky, Stronger and Toxic, will begin performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses Cinderella, Snow White and the Little Mermaid, among them who are transformed after reading The Feminine Mystique, a landmark feminist text. Once Upon a One More Time first performed at The Shakespeare Theater Company, known for its more stately offerings. It will be directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid. The cast will be announced later. The temptation to use tried-and-tested popular songs to fuel a musical is old, and on Broadway has recently led to shows featuring music from The Temptations, Bob Dylan, The Go Gos, Tina Turner and Alanis Morissette. Broadway fans can be forgiven for responding with Oops! I Did It Again Since Many Of Spears’ Hits Are In “Juliet,” A Jukebox Musical Now On Broadway That Celebrates One Of Her Writing Partners And Producers, Max Martin, Including Her… Baby One More Time and Stronger. The musical’s progression is another step in Spears’ independence after her conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control of her finances and livelihood. ___ Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

