Edward Norton: ‘Everyone from CEOs to Hollywood actors should join the fight against climate change’

Hollywood actor Edward Norton has shot movies all over the world, but it’s a high-flying plane you won’t see in a private jet.

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit on Tuesday, Norton called for more action on climate change and spoke about the battle facing the next generation.

Making movies is telling stories, obviously I also think in some sense we need to tell a better story about what’s going on in the world and why we all need to get involved, the Fight star said Club.

The challenge of our time is climate change and sustainability and I think everyone should be involved in it. Stakeholders need to be involved, tourism operators need to be involved, airline CEOs need to be involved. We need everyone involved in this conversation.

United Nations Global Ambassador Norton joined global tourism leaders from 185 countries in Riyadh for the 22nd WTTC Summit, sharing his thoughts on the future of the sector and the challenges ahead.

The Golden Globe winner spoke to Euronews about growing up in a family of conservation advocates and how he gradually became involved in sustainability as he traveled the world for acting roles.

“The privilege of an artistic life and career is that it comes and goes with my own inspiration,” he says.

“But it leaves me plenty of time to focus on other things that have always interested me. Our human industrial activity needs to move on to more complex issues. It’s not just about preserving wildlife, it’s climate change, and this is the sustainability of our industries.”

Yesterday’s commitments to sustainable development are not enough

His comments came the day after the release of the WTTC’s report on the rise of sustainable travel, which found that the industry’s gross domestic product had grown by an average of 4.3% per year and that its environmental footprint n increased by only 2.4%.

Despite recent improvements, Norton compared the fight against climate change to previous generations of World War II and encouraged the industry to do more.

Yesterday’s commitments to sustainability aren’t enough, says the actor.

From year to year, we understand more and more what is the nature of the crisis around carbon, around water scarcity, around biodiversity

The short message is that we need to go much further, much faster.

Sentiments echoed by Radisson Hotel Group CEO Federico Gonzlez, who called for hotels to be held accountable for their environmental impact.

One of the basics we need to put in every hotel in the world is being able to measure water usage and carbon footprint, says Gonzlez.

Once you measure them, you need to have a plan to reduce it, but if you ask hotels around the world what their carbon footprint is today, they won’t know.

One of his tips is to remove single-use plastics from hotels around the world.

These are really concrete examples of behaviors that we’re going to start putting in place that will have a significant impact now, he says.

The social and ethical responsibilities of industry are equally important to environmental issues, Gonzlez believes.

I think hospitality jobs are demanding, he says. You must work [long] hours and without much flexibility. But I think we have to bring the hope of evolution, of a professional project, more training and allow people to evolve in their lives.

I think we have to compensate [for] both short term and long term.

The future of tourism in Europe

Much of the summit was dominated by the impressive efforts of the Saudis’ Vision 2030, a government-backed framework to diversify its economy away from oil, encourage climate-friendly choices and expand public service sectors.

These initiatives include Neom, the smart city under development, the Red Sea Development, a land and real estate megaproject, and the AlUla City Cultural Project.

This week, Diriyah Gate was in the spotlight after announcing the opening of 16 luxury hotel brands on the 48 billion site, bringing the total number of confirmed hotels to 32.

Diriyah is the birthplace of the kingdom, says Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority. So everyone will want to see where the Arabian Peninsula once was.

The new Riyadh will be a metroplex of 15 million inhabitants. This is the gem in the middle.

According to MEP Jos Ramn Bauz, Europe has a lot to learn from the decisive tourism tactics of the Middle East.

You can see that here in Saudi Arabia and all over the region, the countries of the Middle East, they know what they want to do, he says.

[In Europe], we are stuck thinking, even though we have a very high knowledge. Here, they know what they want to do and they go further at very high speed.

For Bauz, the main difficulty in ensuring the cohesion of the European tourism strategy is to find consistency across Europe as a whole.

We have 27 different Member States, each of us different, but we have to think as a whole, he says.

It’s a political need and you want to do it, but unfortunately from the European point of view they think that tourism is recognized as something we have everywhere and at all times.

Now Bauz is calling for a more paltry approach if Europe’s tourism industry is to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We all know we need tourism, but we need to put tourism at the right value, in the right perspective, in the right position, because so many countries depend on it for their GDP, he says.

Things are looking up. Obviously, we are recovering from the pandemic, but we don’t know what can happen in the next hour.

We need to have a very specific and detailed tourism strategy, and if we don’t, it’s a threat we can’t afford alone, says Bauz.