AMC Entertainment sees unusually large volume of options (NYSE:AMC)





AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (New York Stock Exchange: AMC – Get a rating) was the target of unusually large options trades on Thursday. Traders bought 338,317 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% from the typical daily volume of 280,409 call options. Changes to analyst ratings Several brokerages have recently released reports on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered his price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a Wednesday, October 12 research report. Citigroup lowered its price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a Friday, November 25 research report. Finally, MKM Partners lowered its price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a Tuesday, September 6 research report. Three equity research analysts rated the stock with a sell rating and two assigned the stock a hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72. AMC Entertainment trades up 13.0% NYSEAMC opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred-day moving average is $5.74. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.61. Hedge funds weigh on AMC Entertainment Want more great investment ideas? Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently increased or reduced their stake in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares in the company worth $26,000 after acquiring 856 additional shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in Q1 worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in Q1 worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds hold 27.73% of the company’s shares. AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates or has interests in theaters in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theaters and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Leawood, Kansas. Further reading Get news and reviews for AMC Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

