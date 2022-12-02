What’s going on with gender disparity in Hollywood?

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae attend a … [+] academic screening of HIDDEN CHARACTERS hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at MOMA – Celeste Bartos Theater on December 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) Getty

Twentieth Century Fox release hidden numbers in 2016. The film, set in the 1950s, was an ode to three African-American female NASA mathematicians who played pivotal roles in helping launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit in an age plagued by climate change. racial and gender discrimination in the workplace. Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Mone and Octavia Spencer did absolute justice to their roles, showing just how much female spirit brought to the table.

We don’t live in that world anymore, of course. The movement for gender inclusion has come a long way with women occupying strategic positions of authority in different industries. But we have the impression that there is still a lot to do. This problem persists in Hollywood as well, particularly with the roles and responsibilities behind the camera and generally on the business side of the industry.

“Women are more than pretty faces and beautiful bodies. As wonderful as we can be on screen, we can be even more behind the scenes,” says Japanese model Sayoa, who works on various initiatives to foster inclusion of women in technology and other fields of activity. “The world population is approximately 49% female. If we are to interpret this loosely, stereotyping women as only visually beneficial and denying them opportunities in business and administration means you literally lose 50% of global brain power.”

Sayo has been a model for over a decade and is world famous in the swimwear industry, appearing on the covers of magazines like Harpers Bazaar and L’Officiel, among others. Sayos’ insistence on women’s ability to break the mold has led her to broaden her horizons over the years, she has invested in and been involved in different ventures and venture capital firms in all industries ranging from trendy technology and cryptography. In her words, I think women immediately find it hard to show themselves as leaders in technology and finance because most of the time it’s mostly men who are in this field. So showing and proving my credibility has been difficult and important in demonstrating my perspective and ultimately my ability as a woman in these spaces.

Sayo – From the screen to the office corner. What’s going on with the gender disparity in … [+] Hollywood? Cabaret-gyaru Koakuma Ageha

Gender bias in opportunities and income

The bias against women in media and entertainment may not seem so obvious when it comes to on-screen opportunities. But if you were to round up the crew composition of most TV and film projects, the scarcity becomes more apparent. Simply put, women in entertainment are being deprived of acting jobs, crew members, and even office and payroll roles.

In a publication by Forbes, it was revealed that the 10 highest paid actresses of 2018 earned 30 cents for every dollar raised by their male counterparts. This translated into a total of $186 million for the highest-paid actresses and $748.5 million for the highest-paid actors. A particularly cringe-worthy example of this gender pay gap was seen in 2017 film pay, All the money in the world. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams had about the same screen time, but Wahlberg reportedly received $5 million while Williams reportedly received $625,000. After Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault scandal caused 22 scenes to return, Wahlberg again landed another $1.5 million and Williams only pocketed $1,000..

Los Angeles, CA – December 18: (LR) Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams and Ridley Scott attend … [+] the premiere of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s ‘All The Money In The World’ at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

Even more alarming is the fact that in 2018, female representation in entertainment and media was on the rise, which gives you an idea of ​​how bad things were before that time.

Female representation behind the scenes, while on an upward trend, hasn’t been wonderful either. Between 2008 and 2022, there were 325 nominations for directors at major awards events alone 8.9% of these nominations went to female directors. In a study sponsored by San Diego State University focusing on the 250 highest-grossing films of 2021 in the United States, only 25% of behind-the-scenes roles were held by women. The percentage of female editors was 22% and was even lower at 17% for female directors and screenwriters. The number of female cinematographers was abysmal, six out of 100. When it comes to senior positions in media and entertainment, only 27% are held by women.

Amy Baer, ​​former head of CBS Films, left in 2011 to oversee The wedding of my best friend and silver ball struggled to raise the few million dollars needed to start his own boutique business – Gidden Media – at the time.

Speaking to Variety, she said, I wasn’t being presented with the same kinds of opportunities as men I knew who had very similar circumstances and were suddenly getting massive offers, Baer recalled. It wasn’t because I didn’t want to raise money. I knew how to write a business plan. I had dozens of meetings and ended up raising money from a wealthy person who was willing, by virtue of a personal relationship, to invest in me. But you can’t count on it.

LAS VEGAS – MARCH 18: CBS Films President and CEO Amy Baer speaks at the CBS Films Luncheon … [+] during the 2010 ShoWest held at Paris Las Vegas on March 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sayo isn’t surprised by all the data pointing to the underrepresentation and underappreciation of women in entertainment and the wider media industry. “That was my norm for a very long time. We had to be aggressive to advance in our careers. Even in my main industry, women make up over 70% of the fashion industry workforce, but only hold 25% of the top fashion company leadership positions,” Sayo reveals. “It’s another kind of marginalization that also puts a glass ceiling over our heads.”

The tide is turning but it needs more speed

As mentioned earlier, the representation of women on and off camera continues to improve with each passing year. Perhaps the biggest problem is that from a general point of view, it is not growing fast enough.

That’s why entertainment celebrities are moving the needle themselves. This is evidenced by the fact that the only area that recorded significant growth in female representation in 2021 was the role of executive producer. Some powerful women who have made huge strides as executive producers, producers, and directors include Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Tina Fey, Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie, and Octavia Spencer, among others. Even one of the Hollywood stars, Marsai Martin, one of the young stars of Blackish and Mixed series, belongs to this category of industry behemoths. Still relatively young in the industry, it has already created his own production company, Genius Productions.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Marsai Martin attends the 51st Non-Televised NAACP Image Awards … [+] Awards Dinner on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

According to the study Indie Women: Behind-the-Scenes Employment of Women in US Independent Film, 2021-22 conducted by Dr. Martha M. Lauzen, executive director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at the University of San Diego State low-budget productions are seeing an increase in female representation.

Documentaries continue to employ higher percentages of female directors than narrative feature films, and independent films offer more opportunities for women than bigger-budget feature films, Dr. Lauzen said in a press release.

Women are also beginning to move into leadership positions in production companies and studios. Names like Victoria Alonso (Executive Vice President of Production, Marvel Studios), Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max) and Bela Bajaria (Head of Global TV, Netflix

) come to mind. Hollywood women are coming together, asserting themselves in conversation and resulting in policy changes that protect women and provide them with a wider range of opportunities at all levels of the entertainment hierarchy.

As women increasingly take on leading roles in entertainment, this can only lead to more roles available to women and a richer and more rewarding experience as workers in the entertainment industry. entertainment. More women in positions on screen, behind the scenes and in the corner offices of Hollywood and beyond can only be a good thing for entertainment and the whole world.