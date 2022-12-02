Brad William Henke, Orange is the New Black Actor, Dies at 56

Actor and former NFL player Brad William Henke of Orange is the new black fame is dead. By TMZ, Henke reportedly died in his sleep on Wednesday, but additional details are not yet clear and the cause of death has not yet been released. He was only 56 years old.
“Brad was an incredibly nice guy and full of energy,” Henke’s manager Matt DelPiano said of the late actor. “A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community…and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”
Born in Nebraska, Henke first played professional football before moving into show business. He played for the Denver Broncos, including in Super Bowl XXIV, the team losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Henke retired from professional football in 1994 due to ankle injuries, leading directly to a new acting career.
One of Henke’s best-known roles would be as prison guard Desi Piscatella in Orange is the new black, a show he joined in its fourth season. More recently, he also appeared in the Paramount+ miniseries adaptation of The stall in a memorable role. Over the years he has had many roles on other popular shows, with other titles including IS, ITUC, Dexter, Lost, Criminal minds, Grimm, Bones, Hawaii five-0, Sneaky Peteand MacGyver. Earlier this year, Henke appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Henke has also appeared in numerous films after making his big screen debut in Ellen DeGeneres’ comedy in 1996. Mr wrong. Some of his many other roles include parts in films like space jam, object of love, I’m going in 60 seconds, world trade center, Hollywoodland, The space between, Fury, Pee-Wee Summer Vacation, Bright, Inherit the viperand Arkansas. He also played a role in block party and will appear posthumously in the thriller The Ray.
Brad William Henke became an actor after retiring from the NFL
Brad William Henke found his second calling as an actor, and it happened pretty much by accident. In an interview with Horror Geek LifeHenke explained how he got his start acting by appearing as an extra in a commercial, and from there the ball rolling started.
“Well, first I tried to be a football manager and honestly it was a difficult two years,” he explained. “I didn’t know what to do with my life. Fortunately, I needed the money [laughs] so I jumped on being an extra football player in a commercial; they needed football extras in the back of the ad. After that, someone invited me to an acting class, saw what they were doing there, started going to class and I loved it.”
Adjusting to the new business, he added: “Well, I’ve been doing it for 25 years, so hopefully I know what I’m doing now. Football has helped me learn to be disciplined, to take criticism, always do your best, so you can definitely use some of the same things and that was a big help when I started playing.”
Henke was married twice and is survived by his wife, Sonja Henke. Survivors also include a son-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchild. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this painful time. Rest in peace, Brad William Henke.