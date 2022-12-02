‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert: How to Buy Tickets





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Immerse yourself in Westeros for the night with ‘Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience’. Led by Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, the show returns for a special encore at the Hollywood Bowl in May, during which the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra will perform music from the hit HBO series. The show’s memorable score will come to life during the show, which in addition to some of the most iconic songs as its main theme, “Light of the Seven” and “Night King”, will feature a range of big-screen visuals, pyrotechnics and fire fireworks. The show will take place one night only on May 13, 2023. General sale tickets for the show will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets start at $79 each. Djawadi first conceptualized the concert experience while “Game of Thrones” was still on the air, and he eventually performed the show more than 100 times in North America and Europe between 2017 and 2019. He has received rave reviews when it first premiered, with The New York Times. calling it a “symphonic spectacle”. “Playing Game of Thrones live at the Hollywood Bowl is a very special experience,” Djawadi said in a statement. “This concert has been an incredible adventure and being able to share it with the incredible ‘GoT’ fans is a pleasure.” For his work on “Game of Thrones,” Djawadi garnered two Grammy nominations and back-to-back Emmy wins in the Outstanding Musical Composition for a Television Series category. He has now returned to the world of Westeros to score HBO’s prequel series “House of the Dragon.” One of his most popular compositions, “Light of the Seven,” which depicts a pivotal moment at the end of Season 6, has surpassed 116 million streams on Spotify. Djawadi’s sheet music albums have racked up over a billion streams to date. Buy tickets for the live concert experience below: Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience $79 – $350 Buy now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/music/news/game-of-thrones-live-concert-experience-how-to-buy-tickets-1235446003/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos