Billy Porter receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Entertainment





Billy Porter’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame “came out of nowhere”. The ‘Pose’ actor received the honor at a ceremony on Thursday (01.12.22) and he admitted it was a ‘beautiful’ moment for him as it wasn’t something he expected . He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “You know, I have to say, as big as the dreams are for me, I wasn’t thinking of a star. “It just wasn’t part of the conversation, it’s so magical and it came out of nowhere and that’s what makes it so beautiful and it’s such a surprise.” Billy was joined at the ceremony by her husband Adam Smith and several members of his family, including his sister Martha Mary Ford, who gave a speech in honor of the 53-year-old star in place of their mother, who could not attend. The actor told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I feel like this star is a representation of a body of work, a life’s work and she’s been in my life the whole time. She’s the one who can speak the most truth in my life right now on my behalf. It’s really special to have her here and I love that they’re so close.” The ‘Anything’s Possible’ filmmaker attributes his success to advice he received early in his career. He said: Just be raw, be genuine. And let the chips fall where they can. Billy already has Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards to his name, and joked he was “working” to win an Oscar for EGOT status. He joked, “I’m working. I’ve got movies coming out. Well, you see, I’m working on them.” And it’s not just the movies that keep the star busy. He said, “I’m working on my music. I keep being creative and just doing my due.”

