Emagine Entertainment, partner of Walsh College for office space, educational initiatives

Emagine Entertainment Inc., based in Troy, is partnering with Walsh College, also in Troy, in an effort that exemplifies the best in business and higher education, according to the organizations.

In January, Emagine will move its headquarters to the second floor of Walsh College at 3838 Livernois Road. Additionally, Emagine has hired several Walsh interns and graduates.

We are beyond excited to welcome Emagine Entertainment to our campus,” said Suzy Siegle, President and CEO of Walsh College. Throughout its 100-year history, Walsh College has always embodied an entrepreneurial spirit. Having Emagine, a nationally ranked theater chain, part of our campus community opens up even more entrepreneurial opportunities for our students and our college. Together, we are creating a future-ready learning organization that benefits both industry and education.

It’s really amazing to see some of our graduates come to work on the same campus where they took their courses. And you’ll see Walsh College promotions and commercials in Emagines Michigan theaters starting this month.

Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment said, Emagine is excited to take advantage of the many synergies of co-locating its offices in a vibrant campus environment. The competition for talent is at an all time high, and this announcement is another example of our dedication to talent and innovation that will help propel our growth as one of the largest theatrical exhibitors in North America. North.

Paul Glantz, co-founder and president of Emagine, is an alumnus of Walsh College.

As a graduate of Walsh College, this move really feels like a return to my alma mater. I thoroughly enjoyed my stay at Walsh and consider my education there to have contributed to my professional success.