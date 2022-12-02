New Entertainment Center with Mini Golf, Bowling, Auto Faucets, and More Coming to Beavercreek





Huiet is also co-owner of Wild Ax Throwing and Great Escape Game in Beavercreek. He runs both of these businesses with his other partner, Michael Keggan. Huiet said Keggan is the lead designer of this site’s mini-golf holes and has contributed other ideas. Our mission statement at Great Escape and Wild Ax helps people escape reality through fun and it will be the same mission statement at On Par. Games and activities featured at the entertainment center will include: Five private karaoke rooms that can be rented by the hour

12 bowling alleys

Darts

High-tech three- to nine-hole mini-golf course

A football table that can accommodate up to 16 players

Table tennis tables

giant jenga

shuffleboard games Huiet said the entertainment center will have enough games and activities for more than 350 people to play at the same time. He explained that it was important to him because he remembered that he didn’t like going to bars when he was younger because there was nothing to do but drink. On Par will be family-friendly early in the day, but will be strictly 21 and older after 7:30 p.m., Huiet said. The entertainment center will include three bars with 102 automatic taps offering craft and domestic beer, wine, sodas and cocktails. Huiet said there will be a screen with each press showing what it is, where it comes from, and the flavor profile. Guests can pour as much or as little as they want and be charged by the ounce. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available free of charge. Huiet described the self-pour experience as an adventure as customers will be able to try a variety of beverages. He added that they plan to serve primarily Ohio products with a focus on brands from the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas. Explore New mock golf experience with food and drink at The Greene The 33,000-square-foot space that can accommodate more than 500 guests will also have an outdoor patio with fireplaces to accommodate 50 guests, Huiet said. He explained that On Par will also have limited food at opening, such as wings and appetizers, but plans to expand the menu later. Huiet said he was excited to take his experience in the entertainment industry to the next level. The planned opening date for the entertainment center is August 1, 2023. The Beavercreek area will host another entertainment complex in early winter called Off Par Golf & Social. The Greene Town Center site will feature seven bays with simulators 16 feet wide by 11 feet high providing customers with the ultimate golf experience. Huiet said he was friends with the owner and planned to market their businesses together. On Par is expected to employ 70 to 75 people and will begin the hiring process in four to five months, Huiet said.

