Royal graduate to intern at Hollywood studio

The Television Academy Foundation has selected Simi Valley resident Grace Aguilar as one of 12 students to participate in a fall 2022 internship program.
The program offers eight-week paid internships at Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.
Aguilar, a senior at Cal State Northridge and a graduate of Royal High School, is studying emerging media production with a minor in photography and video. This fall, she is an editing intern at the Geiger Post in Los Angeles, a post-production center in Hollywood.
Influenced by her mother, who exposed her to a variety of television programs growing up, Aguilar aspired to a television career as a cinematographer and editor.
I’m very excited to learn more about the technical workflow of the editing process from editors in the industry, Aguilar said.
Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the foundation preserves the legacy of television while educating those who will shape its future.
Interns become lifelong members of the foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to events and networking opportunities throughout their careers in the industry.
This internship changed everything for me, with opportunities to see how editors work in a professional setting and learn about industry standards, Aguilar said.