Nodaway Chorale will present the Holiday Tapestry Choral Concert | Entertainment

MARYVILLE, Mo. The Nodaway Chorale plans to present a concert woven into a tapestry filled with holiday vocal music at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts, 1501 S. Munn Ave.
With thousands of holiday music tracks of all types and tastes, and with our focus over the past few seasons on showcasing the widest possible range of musical styles, the theme accurately describes our December concert. , the choir’s musical director, Jim Rash, said in a press release. The choir will perform an eclectic mix of choral selections ranging from traditional songs to sacred chants to Caribbean folk.
The concert theme Holiday Tapestry offers tentative concert selections including well-known compositions such as The First Noel, arranged by Dan Forrest; beloved O Holy Night; Halle, Halle, Halle, a Caribbean folk song; Yes, Virginie, there is a Father Christmas; and Light One Candle, made famous by Peter, Paul and Mary.
Sharing the stage with the choir, special guest artists, Maryville High School’s Spectrum Show Choir, conducted by Vanessa Parsons.
Spectrum is pleased to continue the tradition of performing with the Nodaway Chorale again this year, Parsons said. It’s a wonderful opportunity for singers to perform in front of an audience that may not have heard them before. In addition, it is very important that students can serve the community by sharing their talents.
Rash added that both bands’ accomplished backing vocalists at past gigs have provided audiences with some incredibly special musical moments as the energy on stage soars and causes chills and occasional tears as the two bands sing together.
Free entry. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-auditioning, secular choir comprised of over 40 singers from multiple communities across the county.
