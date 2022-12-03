The ‘Dexter’ actor, a former NFL player, was 56





Brad William Henke, an NFL football player turned actor best known for his role in ‘Orange Is the New Black’, has died. He was 56 years old. Henke’s publicist, Caitlin Green, confirmed her death to USA TODAY. No additional information was provided. Henke starred as corrections officer Desi Piscatella in “Orange Is the New Black,” which won him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2016. He joined the cast from “OITNB” for Season 4 and remained a regular on the show until his character’s death and the end of Season 5. The award-winning Netflix comedy-drama,based on Piper Kerman’s memoir “Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” ran for seven seasons. Henke was born on April 10, 1966 in Columbus, Nebraska. Henke’s strong stature, thanks to his former football career, has found the actor in several commanding and authoritative roles in TV dramas and crime shows. He has dozens of film and television credits, according to IMBdincluding recurring roles on ‘The Stand’, ‘Manhunt’, ‘Sneaky Pete’, ‘Justified’, ‘Lost’, ‘October Road’ and ‘Dexter’. Real Crime TV:Relentless dad Tim Miller in ‘Texas Killing Fields’ wants Clyde Hedrick’s ‘name’ He portrayed Tom Cullen in “The Stand” on Paramount+, a series based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. He was Big John in “Man Hunt” and played Tony Tucci, a man amputated by The Ice Truck Killer, in “Dexter”. His last role was in the 2022 film “Block Party”. Acting was not Henke’s first career. He played football at the University of Arizona and was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989, but was dropped from the team during training camp. The Denver Broncos picked the defensive lineman and he played in Super Bowl XXIV, in which the Broncos lost to the San Francisco 49ers. He retired from football in 1994 after battling multiple injuries. Henke was married to Katelin Chesna from 2001 to 2008. Last year, Henke detailed his health issues on his Instagram. In May 2021, he posted a video from a hospital bed saying he was “glad to be alive” after surviving a 90% blockage in his artery. “I could have had a heart attack any day, but I just fixed it,” he said, while encouraging fans to get their annual medical checkup. The following month, he wrote an update noting that he had two stents for his heart and “my spleen and half of my pancreas left to remove a tumor the size of a golf course,” but added that there was no cancer. In September 2021, he shared that he was “recovered and feeling better than he has in 15 years”. More celebrity deaths:Oklahoma country singer Jake Flint dies hours after getting married at 37

