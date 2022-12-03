Paul Hollywood ‘can’t take the portion sizes’ of US desserts compared to UK desserts





SMA POLL; Sexiest Reality TV Judge Getty The United States may be a little too nice to Paul Hollywoodit’s blood. In an interview with Eaterthe Great British Bake Off judge, 56, revealed his “only complaint” with the American culinary scene as a co-star and him Prue Leith discussed how it differs from the UK, especially when it comes to tickling their sweet tooth. “It’s a bit sweeter than British pastry,” Hollywood said. “As sweet as they are, I enjoy them. I just can’t accept the portions that are offered. That’s all.” RELATED: Focaccia Pugliese from Paul Hollywood with tomatoes and garlic He noted that he likes the US trend of “celebrating their local food”, noting Mississippi mud pie as a prime example. “But essentially the two are very, very similar. The history of American pastry has its original roots somewhere in Europe, and it has changed over the years, as it has been passed down from generation to generation and modified. C has become a uniquely American thing,” Hollywood explained. The Great British Bake S5 Mark Bourdillon/Netflix Hollywood also expressed distaste for the drink deals. “My only complaint is that you just can’t make tea in America,” he said. Leith, 82, added: “I find it really distressing that it is almost impossible to get milk for tea.” “You could have half and half, but mostly you’re offered cream. When I was young, Americans drank milk from a glass,” she said. “It was an option like coffee or tea, and we always laughed that Americans drank so much milk. “Now if you ask for a latte, they assume it’s going to be oat milk or something. And when you say no, I’d like regular milk, they look surprised. Cow’s milk, c is what I want!” Leith added. RELATED VIDEO: From good cakes to bad cakes and the camaraderie in between: Why we love ‘The Great British Baking Show’ The Great British Bake Off finished airing its 13th season (10th in the US) last month, when Syabira Yusoff was declared the winner. Hollywood has served as a judge on the competition series since its inception in 2010, and he was joined by Leith on season 8 in 2017. For The Great American Pastry Showthe American adaptation broadcast on Roku Channel, Hollywood and Leith are joined by hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/paul-hollywood-cant-portion-sizes-203200045.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos