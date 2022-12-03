Actor and OU lover say pandemic and Indian Welfare Act brought miraculous 102.3 KRMG

JENKS, Okla. – Cody Mayo, originally from Texas, always wanted to be a professional actor.

He was the first in his family to enter university. In 2006, Cody began studying at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody met his wife, Casey, during a homecoming at a fraternity and sorority event.

Casey grew up in South Tulsa and graduated from Jenks High School in 2005. She was studying psychology.

He introduced himself saying, Hi, I’m Cody Mayo, like the condiment. He was funny, Casey said. There was a spark from the start. We didn’t really have a friendship zone. He went straight to dating seriously.

Cody and Casey soon discovered that they both shared a desire to adopt one day.

I had always had a crush on it. She had a heart for it, Cody said.

The two continued to date throughout college.

We got engaged during my senior year and got married during finals week, Cody said.

Shortly after the newlyweds graduated, they both moved to Los Angeles. Casey worked for Pepperdine University and Cody pursued an acting career.

In my second week of living in Los Angeles, I was auditioning for Warner Bros., Cody said.

The actor has booked several guest roles on shows like TNT Major CrimesMTV semblanceSCS Doubt and the foxes 9-1-1.

actor Cody Mayo

Cody said he had worked on productions for almost every major network.

My most important role was having the opportunity to join the Marvel universe for three seasons in Runaways. It was a dream come true opportunity and one of the best learning experiences I could have asked for, Cody said.

actor Cody Mayo

Meanwhile, Casey had started a new career as a pediatric sleep consultant. Many of his clients were families in the film industry.

I help parents get their kids to sleep through the night, and that’s my passion. I think as parents we almost walk around like a badge of honor being exhausted. But really, we don’t have to be, Casey said.

In 2016, Cody and Casey had a daughter named Lucy. A year later, the couple welcomed Max into the world.

You know, when she became a mother, she wrapped her arms around it and went above and beyond, Cody said. Her effort to understand each child in our home and what they need. She’s a great mom, Cody said.

Life was good. But, in 2020, COVID hit.

Casey and Cody Mayo on the red carpet.

COVID has changed everything for us in LA. The city has closed. I had just finished my work on FOX 9-1-1 a few weeks before closing, and then it felt like it all stopped overnight, Cody said. The virus was so bad in LA and a lot of it had to do with LA being extremely crowded. The theater industry more or less shut down completely, and then pretty much all survival jobs for performers were shut down as well.

Before the pandemic, the couple had become certified foster parents in Los Angeles County.

There was a crisis in LA County at the start of COVID because children were still being born and all of a sudden the state found itself in a situation where there were very few foster homes to help, Cody said. LA County ended up asking for help and my wife and I saw this as our opportunity to help. With a phone call, literally, we had a newborn in our arms that night.

The Mayos were now welcoming newborns at the height of the pandemic while raising two toddlers themselves.

The hardest part of the process was navigating all the medical and rehab appointments during the peak of COVID. The virus was so bad in Los Angeles. The numbers were skyrocketing. At that time, I was going in and out of all these facilities and I was worried about my health, but especially about my child’s health. Many of our children who stayed with us had medical conditions that put them at extreme risk of contracting the virus and certainly caused sleepless nights, Cody said.

The Mayos knew their goal was to give these foster children the best possible life while in their care.

It was as if she was their mother the moment they arrived. It brought out the best in our little ones. My daughter, Lucy, became the moms best helper and my son, Max, nurtured each of them with hugs and holding hands, Cody said.

The Mayos welcomed a total of three boys to Los Angeles County. The first two were eventually returned to the care of their biological or extended families.

Cody said the miraculous part of the story is due to the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). The goal is to keep aboriginal children in aboriginal families.

Cody was part of a regionalized native tribe in Oklahoma.

The county called us one day. They had a baby who was currently in the NICU, but he was coming out soon and they needed a place for him. And it turned out he was from the exact same tribe that I’m from, Cody said. And so we were both in Los Angeles, which is a melting pot of so many different cultures.

Cody says he was the only person certified to be an adoptive parent from Los Angeles County at the time, which was also part of the same native tribe the newborn was from.

Amazing, not only did they find someone who was related to native heritage, but they found someone from that specific tribe. The odds and probabilities were just ridiculous, Cody said.

Another extraordinary piece of the puzzle is that Cody had always loved the name Bear, which turned out to be the name for infants.

It felt like it was definitely fate that he would end up in our family, Casey said.

It’s an amazing story and one day hell will tell its own story and inspire a lot of people, Cody said.

After being in Los Angeles for nearly a decade, the Mayos started thinking about moving back to Jenks to be with their family.

So we were there with three toddlers and no immediate family nearby trying to make it work. I have five siblings, and most of them reside here in Tulsa, Casey said. I knew this area was a great place to raise a family.

At the end of 2021, the Mayos closed a chapter of their life and returned to Oklahoma. It took about a year to adjust to a new home, and the family continues to transition to a completely different lifestyle.

I think I would describe our lives now as very busy, but in a different way. Because it’s mostly about the kids, you know, the activities and doing what they love. And it’s so fun to watch that and I think that’s my favorite part of life here,” Casey said.

Casey continued her work as a pediatric sleep consultant and Cody continued acting.

The good news is that Oklahoma has come a long way since I left with the film community to do great things with Reservation dogs, The Moonflower Slayers, king of tulsa. There’s more and more to come, Cody says. I can audition from my iPhone for a project in Los Angeles or New York, and if things progress in that audition, you hop on a plane and off you go.

In March this year, he opened the Cody Mayo Actor Studio.

One of the hardest parts of coming as an actor here was realizing that the number of opportunities to learn and train at a high level was very limited. My entire mission is to provide professional level quality training right here in Oklahoma, the same training I was exposed to and worked on in Los Angeles. My whole mission is to make sure that every actor who walks through my doors leaves ready to at least work on a professional set, Cody explained.

He says the best part of training actors is seeing, that they discover they have the ability to do it well and do it better the next time around. This was the most enjoyable part for me.

Cody Mayo teaches at the Cody Mayo Acting Studio in Tulsa.

Cody currently teaches adult actors in downtown Tulsa. In January, he will launch his Young Actors Program to Jenks at Anthem Road Academy on Main Street.

Now is the time if you want to be on this side of the camera, Cody said. With Oklahoma, I think we have a chance to be one of the major players in the Midwest for film and television.

As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, the Mayo family knows that the past few years have not come without a cost.

My parents are deceased. I lost my dad last year to COVID. Two years ago, I lost my mother. “It’s been a rocky road and I can’t imagine going through it with anyone else,” Casey said.

Every day I wake up, I go, Our kids are so lucky, because Casey has this talent for making the smallest thing really meaningful. But she was like that before the kids too, Cody said with a smile.

Regarding the reception of future children, the Mayos remain open.

I think the doors never closed. I think it’s still there. It’s always something to consider doing, Cody said. Especially now that we have experienced it with ICWA. Bear and I both moved to Oklahoma, where his ancestors were from, my ancestors, so he’s back home in a lot of ways,” Cody said.

Mayos Cody, Lucy, Bear, Max, and Casey (The Mayos requested that we conceal Bears’ face in order to protect him.)

