Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial | Entertainment





LOS ANGELES (AP) Jurors began deliberating on Friday on rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles Harvey Weinstein trialafter a final push from the floor. You have irrefutable and overwhelming evidence of the nature of this man and what he did to these women,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Thompson told jurors in his rebuttal to the closing argument delivered by the defense a day earlier. Thompson urged them to find the 70-year-old former movie mogul guilty of the two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault with which he is charged. The charges involve charges of four women spanning from 2005 to 2013. The jury heard from 49 witnesses in over four weeks of testimony. In his conclusion, Weinstein’s defense attorney Alan Jackson pointed to the lack of physical evidence of the assaults, none of which was reported to authorities until years later. He told jurors that two of the accusers were clearly lying, and that the other two reframed transactional and 100% consensual sex acts with Weinstein as assaults after he became a magnet for the #MeToo movement in 2017. Regret is not rape, Jackson said. In her rebuttal, Thompson walked the jurors through each woman’s evidence. He said the defense failed to show that either of the women gained anything transactional from Weinstein, or that they had anything to gain by lying. Where is the evidence that there is any motivation,” Thompson said, “other than getting justice for being sexually assaulted? Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench gave final instructions to the jurors and then gave them the case. They had only a few hours to deliberate on Friday afternoon before a weekend break. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a New York conviction and could face more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts. To learn more about the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

