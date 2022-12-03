Green Book actors devastated his family mourns his death





The heartbroken family of Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga are grappling with the dark details of his shocking death. Vallelonga, 60, whose father was played by actor Viggo Mortensen in the film that won his older brother Nick two Oscars, was thrown into the dark on a sidewalk in the Bronx on Monday after an apparent drug overdose . That’s the part that hurts, his ex-wife Angela Vallelonga, 64, told the Daily News. It hurts. You lose all faith in humanity. I can’t believe anyone can do this. What kind of person should you be? Vallelonga was the son of the late Frank Sr., who traveled through the segregated South as the bodyguard of black pianist Don Shirley in the 1960s. Frank Jr. starred as his uncle Rudy in the acclaimed film. It just feels weird to say he’s dead, said his son Frank. Deep down, he was truly a generous person. When we found out, we were shocked. Franck Vallelonga (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Frank Sr., once a bouncer at the Copacabana before an unlikely acting career finally landed him on The Sopranos, was known as Tony Lip. Authorities arrested a man for leaving the body in the borough where Vallelonga was born, after the body was found around 3:51 a.m. Monday. This guy was already dead, driver Steven Smith said, driving a car intended for use in the filming of a John Travolta movie in New Jersey. He overdosed. I have nothing to do with it. Smith, 35, was arrested a day later on a variety of charges including concealing a human corpse and possessing a stolen vehicle, with authorities citing eyewitnesses and video surveillance evidence of his crime. No other details of the death have emerged. The city medical examiner said toxicology testing could take some time to determine the cause. The daily news flash Days of the week Catch up on the top five stories of the day every afternoon of the week. Vallelonga ran a New Jersey restaurant named for her famous father, Tony Lips Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, until the pandemic forced her to close the doors. The place next to the Oak Point Ave. in the Bronx, where actor Frank Vallenlonga was found dead on December 1, 2022. (Nicholas Williams for the New York Daily News) He had a good heart, his ex-wife said. He was a generous guy. He helped a lot of people. He was a good father. She recalled how Vallelonga went to the Oscars the night Green Book won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Mahershala Ali. His son Frank, who attended the awards ceremony with his father, remembered his father as a loud personality, unafraid to speak up and still the living embodiment of the Bronx. He walked like he was the Bronx, talked like the Bronx, Frank said. He was a very nice person. He was a people person. Angela Vallelonga, who separated from her husband two years ago, remembered her ex-husband as a man full of life and quick to make friends. He spoke to anyone, oh my God! she says. You couldn’t go out to dinner with him. He will talk to everyone in the restaurant. He loved to sing… People loved him.

