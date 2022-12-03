How Jesse Collins became Hollywood’s go-to producer





Before producer Robert Townsend cast Jesse Collins to write for the WB Network comedy “The Parent ‘Hood” in 1997, opportunities were scarce for the former radio disc jockey. At this point in Collins’ life, he was filling out unemployment forms and pretending to interview for jobs at Walmart and Chili’s. But Townsend saw the potential in Collins. From that first break, the doors opened for Collins, leading him to become Hollywood’s go-to curator of some of music’s greatest moments, from the Grammy Awards to this year’s much-loved Super Bowl halftime show. For these accomplishments and more, Collins was selected as Variety‘s Executive Hitmakers of the Year. “I’ve been very lucky to have the opportunity to work on shows where we’ve been able to create moments, and that’s a big part of what makes award shows great – it’s those unique artistic moments in a lifetime to come together,” Collins says. The producer, who runs Jesse Collins Entertainment, won an Emmy for his work bringing together Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured Bona Fide Southern California Legends strut their stuff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It’s not luck — it’s the vision Collins has brought to such major live events as the Oscars, the Golden Globe Awards and numerous BET and Soul Train award shows. (For BET, Collins also produced the reality series “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which featured a few appearances from his former “Parent ‘Hood” star, Faizon Love.) A standout moment Collins helped bring to the screen was Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar’s spectacular opening at the BET Awards in 2016. Queen Bey and her dance troupe waded through a pool of shallow water onto the stage from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform his anthem “Freedom”. and were eventually joined by Lamar. Collins says his simple secret as a producer is to stay attentive and, if necessary, a source of motivation for performers. “It’s really about helping an artist create something unforgettable,” he says. “Generally, artists always have a vision. It’s just trying to figure out how to help them turn that vision into a TV moment. Collins is gearing up for a busy awards season early next year. It will produce the Golden Globes on January 10, followed by the Grammys on February 5. And in his spare time on Feb. 12, he’ll produce his second straight Super Bowl halftime performance, this time with Rihanna. The producer says he’s inspired by the scale of entertainment these days, even in a time of great disruption. His mantra is to “keep looking into the future” while ensuring he “lives in the moment”, especially those he helps create. “There’s great content on TV and in movies right now,” Collins says. “That’s all that matters. Let’s just keep focusing on how to take what we have and make it great.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/music/news/jesse-collins-grammys-super-bowl-hitmakers-executive-of-the-year-1235448510/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos