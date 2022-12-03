Entertainment
Topgolf opens Vineyard location; plans nearly 400 jobs | News, Sports, Jobs
Craig Conover, Daily Herald
It may have been chilly outside on Friday for the 100ft ribbon cutting for Topgolf at Vineyard, but inside was warm and inviting.
Topgolf is the latest entertainment venue to open in Vineyard, with plans to hire up to 400 employees in the area. A host of business and government leaders, as well as interested members of the public, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
We are delighted that Topgolf is officially open for business! They have already proven to be a wonderful addition to our community, including our sports and entertainment sectors, said Curtis Blair, President and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. The benefits of having Topgolf in the Valley and a Chamber member extend far beyond entertainment. The several hundred new jobs created in the region will give new impetus to the local economy and to an already dynamic business community.
The Chamber of Commerce helped organize the Friday opening.
It doesn’t matter if you’ve never bought a golf club before, you’re pretty sure you’ll have a blast at Topgolf since our entire experience is about relaxing with friends and family, said Gen Gray, Director of the operation of Topgolf, in a press release. We had a great relationship with the Utahns after opening our Salt Lake City venue and were thrilled with the opportunity to bring more play to the state.
Players at Topgolf Vineyard will be welcomed by 72 air-conditioned hitting bays spread over the two levels of the site. Each hitting bay is equipped with Topgolfs Toptracer ball tracking technology which allows players to see the speed, height, distance and more of their balls as they hit targets on the course during scoring matches.
Topgolf Vineyard guests can also try out the 12-hole miniature golf course, restaurants, programs and outdoor patio and more.
It has been a pleasure to work with X-Development, Topgolf and the city to bring this amazing facility to residents of Vineyard and throughout the Utah Valley, said Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer. Opening in early December is a fun holiday treat for our community as this venue was highly anticipated in the area.
Fullmer noted that the facility will provide incredible employment opportunities for area residents, with up to 400 new jobs added.
We’ve already started to learn about Topgolf’s corporate culture, where they value people and focus on hospitality, which is important to a community, Fullmer said. We are excited to share the limitless playing power that Topgolf creates to bond and develop talent.
Fullmer specifically mentioned the high-end miniature golf addition, which she says will be amazing for friends, families and business associates in the heart of the Utah Valley as they meander through the Yard in Vineyard.
Also in attendance for the day’s celebration, noted Vineyard spokeswoman Kathryn Newman, representatives from the athletic departments of Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University and golf coaches from the schools .
They know it will be a great practice location for their golfers and future golfers in the Utah Valley, Newman said. She added that the site will also be a place of entertainment for groups and families who can enjoy the golfing experience all year round.
In addition to Topgolf, more casual restaurants and businesses will come to the Yard, enhancing the experience for its customers. The Yard also includes the Larry Miller Megaplex Cinemas next to the new Topgolf facility.
Topgolf has 77 locations in the United States, with three more opening soon. The company’s Salt Lake City location, the only other in Utah, opened in May 2016.
