‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56

Brad William Henke, a veteran character actor known for his work on “Orange Is the New Black” and other series, has died, according to his agent and manager. He was 56 years old. “Brad Henke was an incredibly kind and energetic man. A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community…and we loved him back,” his manager, Matt DelPiano, wrote in a statement. shared on Instagram. “Our hearts go out to his wife and family.” Henke “died peacefully in his sleep” on Nov. 29, his agent, Sheree Cohen, told CNN in a statement. Born in Columbus, Nebraska, and raised in Littleton, Colorado, he earned a football scholarship to the University of Arizona. An outstanding defensive lineman, team captain and All-Academic student journalist, Henke was drafted into the National Football League by the New York Giants in 1989, and eventually made the roster for the Denver Broncos. and played in Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Repeated injuries led to his retirement from the NFL in 1994. The call for a “fat guy” advertisement. He was as quick to find work in Hollywood as he was in the field, and he quickly racked up dozens of TV series appearances, including “ER,” “Silk Stalkings,” “Arli$$” and more. He also landed supporting roles in movies like “Space Jam” and “Mr. Wrong.” But that was his breakout role in 2017 playing Desi Piscatella, a gay prison officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary on the show. Netflix hit “Orange Is the New Black,” which earned him a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. He has appeared in more than 40 films like “Bright, Fury,” “Me and You and Everyone We Know,” and “Choke,” the latter of which won a Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Work at the 2008 Sundance Festival. of film. Henke opened a theater studio in Los Angeles in 2000 where he helped guide the careers of other actors. His outreach to people in his profession also included producing showcases, helping his students land agents and lending his acting abilities to upcoming filmmakers, including “Short Term 12” and “Willy’s Wonderland.” An avid NFL and UFC fan, he was also a devoted family man who “frequently visited his mother, enjoyed taking his stepson to football games and the gym, and adored his dog, Ruby” according to his agent. Henke is survived by his mother Tammy, sister Annette, wife Sonja, son-in-law Aaden, daughter-in-law Leasa and grandson Amirah.