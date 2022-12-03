PHOTOS, VIDEO: Grinchmas returns to Universal Studios Hollywood with three delicious stage shows





Recently, Universal Studios Hollywood kicked off its holiday festivities, which run until January 1. And a centerpiece of the holiday celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood involves the villain himself, The Grinch! In fact, Grinchmas Universal Studios Hollywood is in the plaza area. Naturally, we stopped in to watch all three shows, each of which offers its own take on the holiday classic. Storytime with Cindy Lou The annual tradition, Cindy Lou Who, tells the story of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! for this show. She comes out of one of the sets happily prepared to read, arriving with a puppet. This puppet looks a lot like the Grinch in a Santa outfit. Guests and Whos gather to hear this story. The novelty of this show revolves around the new sets created for this end-of-year party, giving the idea of ​​a school space for story time with Cindy Lou Who. This storytelling show takes place several times each afternoon. The schedule will vary, so check the sign when you enter the area for the daily schedule. Who-ville Welcome Committee Who-ville guests receive a warm welcome from the show of the Who-ville welcoming committee. This show is presented to guests as a new addition to the Grinchmas shows. As this show begins, we meet our hosts, where they tell us that someone very important has asked them to be there The Mayor of Who-ville himself! If you want to participate in the show, you should arrive a little early for this show. In accordance with mandatory international theme park law, cute children are given priority in terms of public participation. However, towards the end of this show, you will be given a special honor. I suggest you remember to say your name loud and clear. Macarons will also be distributed to children at the end of the show. They read “Citizens of Who-Ville” and also have the year on the button. All in all, this show makes a nice addition to the Grinchmas festivities. This show takes place weather permitting several times each afternoon. Holiday tree lighting In the plaza area, a large tree resides for Grinchmas. This tree fits the Dr. Seuss theme well with a few twists as we look at the star at the top. As the time to light the tree approaches, we enjoy the excitement of the Whos. For those of you familiar with the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular at Universal Orlando Resort, this tree-lighting show features musical numbers like this, but in a shorter time frame. With a little theme park magic, The Grinch makes an appearance at this event! It’s Grinchmas after all, I have to understand it will happen at some point. Expected holiday hijinks ensue with the Grinch. After that, the guests enjoy the illumination of the Christmas tree. We also suggest you stay until the end of the show for some holiday magic. This show happens after dark, as you’d expect. This show, like all such shows, takes place weather permitting. With the Grinchmas celebration in full swing, will you venture to see The Grinch? If so, let us know in the comments below. And do not forget you can also meet The Grinch and Max at the park! For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.

