Bollywood Movies – A self-aware, meta comedy thriller, An Action Hero is never boring

Directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, who is also writing the film with a screenplay by Neeraj Yadav, An action hero hits the ground running and unfolds at a breakneck pace over the next 132 minutes, transporting seamlessly from the dusty plains of Haryana to the cobbled streets of London.

An action hero is the smartest Bollywood has been in a long time. And that starts from the title itself, which is more of a subversion of the idea of ​​an action hero than a reinforcement of it. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in what is perhaps the most anti-Ayushmann turn in the actors’ careers to date, this sparkling meta, self-aware comedic thriller takes what is largely an innocuous idea of ​​a line that of a Bollywood superstar, scarred by both buff- body and ego, inadvertently killing an influential person and going on the run and running with them.

Maanav (Ayushmann) is a slave to his own narcissism, a larger than life Bollywood hero who has carefully and calculatedly crafted a public image of himself. Maanav likes to believe that he is a method actor whose anger needs to be incited in order for him to do an action scene effectively. It is precisely this trait of impulsive anger that puts Maanav in trouble when an abusive fan gets too close for comfort. The fan eventually dies, his trigger-happy politician brother (Bhoora, played by Jaideep Ahlawat) starts crying out for Maanav’s blood, and superstar Maanav who flees to London (Kyunki Mallya aur Nirav bhi wahin pe hain), becomes soon a criminal public sentiment against being stoked by an all-too-familiar hyperactive media.

Abandoned by the world that once adored him, he soon returns to Maanav to use his resources, wits, and mental and physical strength to dig himself out of the stinking hole he finds himself in.

There’s never a dull moment in An action hero where the lines between hero and villain often become blurred. If Maanav is a victim of toxic masculinity, he also propagates it in so many ways. Fueled by vanity stoked by many years of being put on a pedestal by yeses and fans, Maanav finds himself struggling to stay alive in a world from which he is largely divorced.

Ultimately, it becomes survival of the fittest, with An action hero illustrating the fragility of fate and the fickleness of idol worship. The film cleverly and succinctly tackles themes that have now more or less become hashtags ranging from #BoycottBollywood to #AntiNational to #MediaCircus. It’s a credit to the writing that nothing ever gets too heavy, even the electric antagonistic chemistry between Ayushmann and Ahlawat being handled with rare levity.

A running gag involves the characters getting confused over key details, prompting a laugh or two, even if the inherent tension never really lets up. And the use of a lookalike for journalist Arnab Goswami, now almost a distinct subgenre of Bollywood, never gets old.

What works in An action hero especially as an Ayushmann Khurrana film is that there is no more social or moralistic message thrown in. Maanav is an arrogant, authoritative, and morally ambiguous man who manipulates situations and motives to suit his own goals. The twist in the tail, orchestrated by him and ending in a delicious finale that few saw coming, makes the film worth watching and a trip to the movies worth your money.