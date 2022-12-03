Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dies aged 34 from colon cancer

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, revealed he died of colon cancer, aged 34, “in the early hours of the morning” on Thursday.

The actor, best known for his role on Off-Broadway in Heather Christian’s Oratorio For Living Things and as Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera US tour, died alongside his wife as she held him the hand.

“I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight and felt his heartbeat slowly recede. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those,’ she wrote on Lee’s Instagram.

Rest in peace: Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee’s wife, Angie, revealed he died of colon cancer, aged 34, ‘in the wee hours of the morning’ on Friday

Angie continued, “It was peaceful and perfect.”

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor and follower of Christ with great faith in his Heavenly Father. To say ‘he will be sorely missed’ does not reflect the breadth of people and communities he created and touched,’ the widow said of her late husband.

She continued, “If we let him, he made us better people. Samantha and I are supported and carried by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I’m not responding, but trust that your messages and your love have been read and felt.

A star: The actor, best known for his role on Off-Broadway in Heather Christian’s Oratorio For Living Things and as a Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera’s US tour, died alongside his wife while she held his hand; seen in 2018

“Phantom in the US Tour of The Phantom of the Opera,” she wrote on Lee’s Instagram. “I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight and felt his heartbeat slowly recede. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by them’ (pictured in 2018)

Along with the heartfelt tribute, Angie shared photos of him holding their baby girl in his lap on a park bench and other cute family photos.

Lee was named a Western Regional Finalist at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and the National Association of Teachers of Singers Artist Awards.

He earned his Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from Northern Arizona University in 2012.

Beloved: In addition to the heartfelt tribute, Angie shared photos of him holding their baby girl in his lap on a park bench and other cute family photos

Family man: Lee will be remembered as an ‘incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor’, according to his wife

Samantha and I are supported and carried by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don’t respond, but trust that your messages and your love have been read and felt,’ Angie concluded.

As an undergraduate, he held a teaching position at the Flagstaff School of Music and “was a member of the Cardinal Key Honor Society,” according to Broadway world.

The publication also detailed his professional accomplishments, including as a ‘soloist in Handel’s Messiah with the Flagstaff Master Chorale, guest soloist for the Sedona Opera Saloons, soloist for the MLK Day Celebration in Jax Beach, Florida, and as an interpreter at the Romanian Embassy in New York.’

Six months ago, he shared a photo of his hospital bracelet with a caption about how “this year” had “been a wild ride” working on the play, Caroline or Change and “the chef-d ‘work of Lortel Winner off-Broadway’ to be diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Impressive: Lee was named West Regional Finalist at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and the National Association of Teachers of Singers Artist Awards

In June, he and his family created a GoFundMe to help fund his treatments, including chemotherapy and surgery.

“I am a father, husband, teacher, Broadway and Metropolitan Opera performer and soon to be cancer survivor,” he wrote. “It’s certainly hard to make money while going through chemo, surgeries, and dealing with these messy cancer symptoms that can last for who knows how long.”

He continued, “You have all shown your love and support in so many ways before. Please know that any donation will help us pay the medical bills, keep the lights on, keep food on the table, and help Angie and I stay focused on fighting this disease instead of worrying about how we can meet our needs.

465 donors were able to raise $43,948 for his medical expenses.